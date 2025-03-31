Shad Mayfield's Bet With Western Sports Foundation: Will He Take the Stage?
Rodeo athletes, wives, and industry professionals are on the roster for an event that’s becoming iconic: Dancin’ with the Rodeo Stars, hosted by the Western Sports Foundation(WSF). Industry professionals and athletes gather in the audience to support their peers and showcase support for a foundation that has aided many along their rodeo journey.
This fundraising event's inaugural year was last year, and it’s returned with a lineup you won’t want to miss.
Held in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards at Tannahill’s Music Hall on April 10, 2025, with doors opening at 6 pm, seven teams will take the floor to show off their moves and raise money to benefit the WSF.
Many will cheer for the following teams on the dancin’ floor: Trevor Hedeman and Carlye Zeringue, Kaycee and Remingtyn Field, Pendelton Mindy and her mystery partner, Mason and Kaitlyn Taylor, Shane and Haley Proctor, Miranda Reed and Glenn Ball, Linsay Rosser-Sumpter and Colt Honey.
However, in a newly formed bet between a fan-favored timed event athlete, Shad Mayfield, and the WSF, an eighth team might join the floor with a significant goal to fulfill.
In a video on the WSF Instagram, Shad Mayfield has made a bet that if his followers can raise $50,000 under his name for Dancin’ with the Rodeo Stars by April 3, he’ll take the floor with a mystery dance partner to show off their moves to support this fantastic cause. Feeling confident in his fans and followers, he mentioned that he’s enlisted the support of a choreographer to make sure he and his partner stand out.
The mission and goal behind WSF is to support rodeo athletes at any stage of their careers and provide them with resources to improve their mental and physical health, financial support, life skills, education and career development.
Having the Western industry join together for an evening of entertainment, spreading the word of the WSF mission and raising funds to support rodeo athletes in their time of need is an evening that will feel like no other.
Whether you can attend in Fort Worth or watch the dancers after their stage time on social media, you can support your favorite team while WSF hosts a vote for the coveted fan-favorite team award, which is presented at the end of the dance-off evening.
Click here to find more information on Dancin’ with the Rodeo Stars or the WSF mission.