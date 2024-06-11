Shad Mayfield's 'Reign of Terror' Tie-Down Roping Continues in Texas
The Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and PRCA rodeo/Xtreme Bulls gave a display of rodeo's best athletes. The Xtreme Bulls kicked off on June 4, prior to the PRCA rodeo (June 5-8). Tristen Hutchings bucked off in the PRCA rodeo, but he came out on top for the Xtreme Bulls. The No. 3 pick for the New York Mavericks 2024 PBR Team's Draft, Hudson Bolon, proves to be a good bet. Bolon's win pairs nicely with his recent placings in Gladewater, Texas, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Fort Smith, Ark.
Coleman Proctor's second place finish in team roping and round two win in the steer roping helped him to secure Weatherford's All-Around title. Proctor currently sits No. 5 in 2024 All-Around World Standings. Leighton Berry, the current regular season leader, won the bareback riding—creating some separation between him and the defending World Champion Keenan Hayes.
Shad Mayfield's Reign of Terror on the tie-down roping competition continues. His win in Weatherford moves him dangerously close to the $150,000 mark. Helen Nowosad (Alta., Canada) and Down Ta Drift, a 2018 buckskin stallion (DASH TA FAME x MP WOODEN COWGIRL X LONE DRIFTER), show their ability to compete at both the aged events and professional rodeos. After placing eighth in the first round of the Royal Crown Derby, the Canadian native and her stallion outran the competition in Weatherford.
Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo/Xtreme Bulls Results:
All-around cowboy: Coleman Proctor, $4,604, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Leighton Berry, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Drinkin Again, $2,673; 2. Cole Franks, 86, $2,050; 3. (tie) Jacob Lees and Bradlee Miller, 85, $1,248 each; 5. Waylon Bourgeois, 83.5, $624; 6. Payton Lackey, 82, $446; 7. Rocker Steiner, 81.5, $356; 8. Kade Berry, 79, $267.
Steer wrestling: 1. Denell Henderson, 3.8 seconds, $2,637; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.2, $2,327; 3. Don Payne, 4.3, $2,016; 4. (tie) Brady Reneau and Colton Swearingen, 4.5, $1,629 each; 6. (tie) Cody Devers, Will Lummus and Grady Payne, 4.6, $1,241 each; 9. Brandon Harrison, 4.7, $931; 10. Marc Joiner, 4.8, $620.
Team roping: 1. Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis, 4.4 seconds, $3,320 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.6, $2,929; 3. (tie) Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden and Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 4.7, $2,343 each; 5. Paul David Tierney/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.8, $1,953; 6. Justin Lovell/Michael Fortenberry, 5.3, $1,758; 7. (tie) Coy Brittain/Blaine Vick and Jr. Dees/JC Flake, 5.4, $1,465 each; 9. Zane Murphy/Colton Tate, 5.6, $1,172; 10. Coy Rahlmann/Ross Ashford, 5.8, $781.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Sage Newman, 87.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Downtown, $3,308; 2. Chase Brooks, 84.5, $2,536; 3. Weston Patterson, 84, $1,874; 4. Chris Williams, 83, $1,213; 5. Wade Sundell, 81.5, $772; 6. Parker Fleet, 80.5, $551; 7. Ross Griffin, 80, $441; 8. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Isaac Diaz, Gus Gaillard and Cauy Masters, 79.5, $83 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.7 seconds, $4,043; 2. (tie) Tate Thomas and Weldon Watson, 8.0, $3,329 each; 4. Chris McCuistion, 8.3, $2,616; 5. (tie) John Douch and Sy Felton, 8.9, $2,021 each; 7. Tyler Calhoun, 9.0, $1,665; 8. Ryan Jarrett, 9.4, $1,427; 9. Landyn Duncan, 9.7, $1,189; 10. (tie) Clayton Collmorgen, Blane Cox, Clint Singleton and Kyan Wilhite, 9.8, $535 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Helen Nowosad, 17.12 seconds, $4,119; 2. Sydney Graham, 17.23, $3,295; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 17.30, $2,677; 4. LaTricia Duke, 17.32, $2,060; 5. Tillar King, 17.34, $1,648; 6. Jymmy Cox, 17.35, $1,236; 7. Madison McCaffity, 17.40, $1,030; 8. Shy-Anne Jarrett, 17.41, $927; 9. Tiffany Lujan, 17.43, $824; 10. (tie) Chelsea Moore, Shelley Morgan and Katelyn Scott, 17.48, $618 each; 13. Ashley Harvey, 17.55, $412; 14. (tie) Londyn Ross, Leslie Smalygo and Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.57, $172 each.
Steer roping: 1. Kelton McMillen, 23.7 seconds on two head, $2,512; 2. John E. Bland, 25.2, $2,079; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 25.5, $1,646; 4. Cooper Mills, 26.5, $1,213; 5. Cash Fretwell, 27.0, $780; 6. Trenton Johnson, 28.5, $433.
Bull riding: 1. Hudson Bolton, 87.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Little Bill, $4,591; 2. Hunter Tate, 81, $3,519; 3. Hayden Ferguson, 75, $2,601; no other qualified rides.
Xtreme Bulls: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 90 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's No. J078, $5,245; 2. (tie) Maverick Smith and Jace Trosclair, 86.5, $3,497 each; 4. Ernie Courson Jr, 86, $1,923; 5. Dustin Boquet, 84.5, $1,224; 6. Brody Hasenack, 76, $874; no other qualified rides.