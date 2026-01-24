Bracket 8 Determines Final Set of Qualifiers to Saturday's NWSS Semi-Finals

The 2026 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver, Colo., is nearing its end. The performance on Friday night was the final one of a series of brackets.

From each of the eight brackets, three qualifiers in each event moved on to Saturday's semi-finals. Those qualifiers were based on the fastest times and highest scores on a two-round aggregate.

Bareback Riding

It was a battle of former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers in star-studded Bracket 8. Garrett Shadbolt's ride in Round 1 unofficially moved into a tie for second place. Fresh off his first NFR in the bareback riding, Wacey Schalla made the highest-marked ride of the NWSS this year, with an 89-point ride in Round 2.

1. Wacey Schalla

2. Garrett Shadbolt

3. Kashton Ford

Steer Wrestling

Tyke Kipp moved into a tie for second place in Round 2, with a lightning-fast 3.7-second run.

1. Levi Rudd

2. Tyke Kipp

3. Mike McGinn

Team Roping

World Champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira earned a check in Round 1, after winning their first performance with a 4.5-second run. An incredible 3.6-second run from NFR qualifiers Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake topped Round 2, just shy of the arena record.

1. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake

2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira

3. Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson

Saddle Bronc Riding

Coleman Shallbetter's 85-point ride in the first performance moved him to a second-place finish in Round 1. Shallbetter took a shot in the arena after dismounting from his Round 2 horse, and we send best wishes to this Colorado cowboy. World Standings leader Wyatt Casper topped the aggregate.

1. Wyatt Casper

2. Ryder Wright

3. Brody Cress

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Three-time World Champion Riley Webb made an 8.1-second run in his first performance, finishing second in Round 1 overall. Dylan Hancock made the best of a challenging shot in Round 2, but it paid off with a semi-finals qualification.

1. Riley Webb

2. Blane Cox

3. Dylan Hancock

Barrel Racing

It was a speedy bracket in the barrel racing, with some of the fastest times of the rodeo so far. Blake Molle and Alyssa Urbanek Wade unofficially finished second and third in Round 1. The 2025 Resistol Rookie of the Year, Makenzie Mayes, made a big move, winning Round 2 and moving on to the semi-finals.

1. Alyssa Urbanek Wade

2. Makenzie Mayes

3. Summer Kosel

Bull Riding

Parker Breding topped his first performance, finishing fifth overall in Round 1 for a nice check. The only bull rider of his bracket with two qualified rides, Jackson Ward took the top of the leaderboard in the aggregate to move on to the semi-finals.

1. Jackson Ward

2. Parker Breding

3. T Parker / Marco Juarez

