Team Roping World Champions Rise to the Occasion in Round 4

Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp finally broke the ice at the 2025 NFR, with a 3.8-second run to split the win with Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord.

Wade and and Thorp haven't had their typical year at the finals. The world championship team ended with a no time in the first three rounds. In their typical fashion though, they kept throwing fast, and it landed them a round win.

"It's a marathon out here. No matter whether it's going good or bad." Tyler Wade

Egusquiza and Lord had struggled as well this week. They didn't win a check in the first two rounds, and walked away with a no time in Round 3. Tonight, the pair came back with a vengeance and will join Wade and Thorp at the Southpoint.

After no luck in the first round... not really doing anything wrong just not having any luck. That one felt good." Levi Lord

How the Rest of the Teams Finished

Dustin Egusquiza | PRCA Photo by Click Thompson

The team roping cattle tonight was the same set that was run in Round 1. This creates an advantage, especially for the headers, who have a better idea of how fast their steer will leave.

Knowing the steers paid off. Five runs tonight broke into 3-second territory. Just behind the 1st place split were three 3.9-second runs turned in by Clint Summers and Jade Corkill, Andrew Ward and Jake Long, and Riley Minor and Brady Minor.

Ward and Long continued their dominant week tonight and added yet another check to their NFR earnings. The team has placed in every round so far, and is currently leading the aggregate with a time of 16.2 seconds on four steers.

Summers and Corkill are hot on their tracks in the average race. Their run tonight puts them at 18.1 seconds on four steers – a small gap to close in the team roping. They are one of only three teams who have yet to miss a steer at the finals this year.

The Minor duo broke the ice as well tonight in the 3rd through 5th place split. Their 3.9-second run in Round 4 was their fastest run of the week by almost two seconds.

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, who were solid through the first three rounds, finished with their first no time in Round 4, which puts a damper on their chances in the average.

Round 3 Results

1. Dustin Egusquiza/ Levi Lord - 3.8

2. Tyler Wade/ Wesley Thorp - 3.8

3. Clint Summers/ Jade Corkill - 3.9

4. Andrew Ward/ Jake Long - 3.9

5. Riley Minor/ Brady Minor - 3.9

6. Kolton Schmidt/ Johnathan Torres - 4.7



Average Results Through Round 3

1. Andrew Ward/ Jake Long - 16.2/4

2. Clint Summers/ Jade Corkill - 18.1/4

3. Derrick Begay/ Colter Todd - 33.6/4

4. Kolton Schmidt/ Jonathan Torres - 12.6/3

5. Riley Minor/ Brady Minor - 16.6/3

6. Lightning Aguilera/ Kaden Profili - 17.4/3

7. Dustin Egusquiza/ Levi Lord - 17.5/3

8. Kaleb Driggers/ Junior Noguiera - 17.7/3

