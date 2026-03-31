Two-Time World Champion Out of Competition Following Second Hip Surgery

When two-time World Champion Shad Mayfield announced he would be undergoing hip surgery shortly after the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), his decision was clear. As a professional tie-down roper, he no longer felt that he could pursue rodeo at an elite level without addressing the longstanding issues.

Mayfield had previously spoken out about hip problems that affected his ability to practice and perform over the past few years, but he forged on. Despite the pain and limitations, Mayfield continued to win on the biggest stages in professional rodeo.

On December 18, Mayfield underwent FAI (Femoroacetabular Impingement) and macro-fracture surgery with Dr. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tenn. Byrd is a team physician for the Tennessee Titans (National Football League team) and has served as a physician for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Byrd has consulted on cases for professional athletes in nearly every major sport and is the surgeon of choice for top rodeo competitors with hip issues. A pioneer in his field, Byrd has helped many great cowboys and cowgirls return to the arena.

Time for a Second Surgery

Shad Mayfield | Nathan Meyer Photography

After operating on Mayfield's left hip, it became clear that surgery on his right hip was inevitable. The surgical procedure is brutal, as certain areas of bone within the joint have to be shaved to create more room for the soft tissue. For cowboys like Mayfield, the repeated stress and motion of their performance constantly damages structures like the labrum.

Initially, Mayfield hoped to rehabilitate his left hip and return to professional rodeo by mid-summer 2026. Now, the plans have changed, and the 25-year-old is focused on the longevity of his career, with two fully repaired hips for the 2027 season.

A seven-time NFR qualifier with nearly $2 million in lifetime earnings, Mayfield earned his first gold buckle in 2020 as the Tie-Down Roping World Champion. His second came in 2024, when he claimed the All-Around Cowboy title.

Against the odds, Mayfield fought boldly for his third gold buckle in 2025. He finished No. 2 in the World with $388,931 in season earnings, amassing $132,621 at the NFR alone.

Mayfield shared an emotional and candid statement on social media:

“This one’s hard for me to even put into words…



I went ahead and had surgery on my other hip.



If I’m being honest, this decision didn’t come easy at all. Stepping away from rodeo again, missing more of this season… it eats at me. This is what I love. This is what I’ve given everything to. And having to sit back and watch while everyone else is out there competing…it’s one of the toughest feelings I’ve ever dealt with.



The last 3 years have been a battle. A lot of people only see the runs, the wins, the good moments… but they don’t see the pain, the frustration, the nights you’re laying there wondering if your body is ever going to feel right again. I tried to push through it. I tried to outwork it. I tried to ignore it. But deep down I knew I wasn’t the best version of myself, and that’s not who I want to be.



Making the choice to have surgery again felt like hitting pause on something I never want to stop. But I also know you can’t cheat the process. If I want to come back and compete the way I know I’m capable of… I had to do this the right way.

I truly believe God has a plan through all of this. Even on the days where it’s frustrating, even when it doesn’t make sense - I trust there’s a bigger picture being written.



Huge thank you to Dr. Byrd for taking care of me and giving me a real shot at getting back to 100%.



Right now, it’s about patience, healing, and putting in the work behind the scenes. It’s not the spotlight, it’s not the arena… but it’s part of the journey.



And I promise you this - when I come back, it won’t just be to compete. It’ll be with a different level of hunger, a different level of appreciation, and at 100%.



This isn’t the end of my story… it’s just a chapter that’s going to make the comeback that much sweeter.”