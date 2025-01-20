Shakeups After IFR55 Round 3 as Competitors Battle for IPRA World Championships
IFR55 is well under way for the competitors of the International Professional Rodeo Association. After Round 3, there were significant shakeups to the World Standings and multiple World Championships are still up for grabs as rodeo athletes head into the final round of the rodeo. These competitors are battling for their share of the $500,000 purse throughout the four rounds.
Bareback Riding
McBain, Mich. cowboy, Blayn Hughston is three for three at IFR55, winning his third straight go-round aboard Ely Cattlemen's Faded with an 85.75-point ride. The win moved him into fifth in the IPRA World Standings. Tanner Phipps still leads the race to a World Championship and earned another check for third place tonight.
1. Blayn Hughston / 85.75 / $3,703.70
2. Joshua Michael Cragar / 82.25 / $2,777.78
3. Tanner Phipps / 82 / $1,851.85
4. Andy Chalifour / 80.5 / $925.93
Steer Wrestling
Cody Doescher of Webbers Falls, Okla. earned the round win with a 4.4-second run and moved into the top spot in the IPRA World Standings.
1. Cody Doescher / 4.4 / $3,703.70
2. Trey Lloyd / 4.7 / $2,777.78
3. Kirkland Reaney / 4.9 / $1,851.85
4. Cody McGonigle / 5.0 / $925.93
Team Roping
Jacob Rounds of Broadalbin, N.Y. and Drew Carnes of Hornell, N.Y. earned their first check of IFR55 with a win in Round 3. Rounds moved into second in the IPRA World Standings and Carnes moved into third.
1. Jacob Rounds and Drew Carnes / 5.2 / $3,703.70 (each)
2. Connor Osborn and Adam Plyler / 5.4 / $2,777.78 (each)
3. Jacob Dagenhart and Shawn Kreder / 6.1 / $1,851.85 (each)
4. Brady Schmidt and Cody Heflin / 7.0 / $925.93 (each)
Saddle Bronc Riding
The cowboy from Cottondale, Fla., Joe Farren, rode Bay Wolf to a 79.75-point ride for the go-round win. Timothy Tryoer sits third in the IPRA World Standings and earned a third place check in the round.
1. Joe Farren / 79.75 / $3,703.70
2. Timothy Troyer / 79.5 / $2,777.78
3. Jake Barnes / 79 / $1,851.85
4. Rudy Troyer / 78.5 / $925.93
Tie Down Roping
With an 8.8-second run, Tylen Layton of Copan, Okla. earned the win in Round 3. Andrew Burks remains atop the IPRA World Standings and split the check for second and third place.
1. Tylen Layton / 8.8 / $3,703.70
2/3. Timothy Troyer / 9.1 / $2,314.82
2/3. Jake Barnes / 9.1 / $2,314.82
4. Zeb Chapman / 9.2 / $925.93
Breakaway Roping
Ryley Layton of Copan, Okla. earned her first check of IFR55 with a round win at 2.2 seconds. Maelee Wade held onto the top spot in the IPRA World Standings, earning a check for third. Kyla Matthews continues to climb the standings, moving into fourth after earning a check in the round. Matthews and Sage Dunlap have each earned two checks in the three rounds.
1. Ryley Layton / 2.4 / $3,703.70
2. Sage Dunlap / 2.2 / $2,777.78
3. Maelee Wade / 2.5 / $1,851.85
4. Kyla Matthews / 2.6 / $925.93
Barrel Racing
Emily Williams, the Boyd, Tex. cowgirl, took the win in Round 3, her first check of IFR55. Brandie Inman and Josie Thompson each earned their second checks of the three rounds, while Bayleigh Choate went three for three.
1. Emily Williams / 16.073 / $3,703.70
2. Brandie Inman / 16.276 / $2,777.78
3. Bayleigh Choate / 16.319 / $1,851.85
4. Josie Thompson / 16.458 / $925.93
Bull Riding
Ueberson Duarte of Spencer, Wisc. may be an IPRA rookie, but he has earned checks in two of three rounds so far. Taking the win in Round 3 with an 85.25, Duarte moved into ninth place in the IPRA World Standings. Dekan Garland and Brody Robinson also continued their outstanding weeks, each winning their third checks in three rounds. Robinson is now second in the IPRA World Standings.
1. Ueberson Duarte / 85.25 / $3,703.70
2. Brody Robinson / 84 / $2,777.78
3. Dekan Garland / 83 / $1,851.85
4. Caylan Biddy / 77 / $925.93