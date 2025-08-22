Shali Lord and Al Cappone Turning Heads in the Mountain States Circuit

Shali Lord is well-known throughout the barrel racing industry for her NFR qualifications (on different horses) and her ability to win on a stallion, which is very different from a mare or gelding (especially on the road). The Colorado native was a big part of Can Man's career before he was forced to retire from the industry of professional rodeo due to injury.

Can Man is doing great now. The top priority for him was to make sure he was healthy and comfortable. He now stands at Outlaw Equine after an NFR qualification with Lord and over $400,000 won in his career just with her. Now, she is helping bring up another young talent who could drastically impact the bloodlines for the future barrel horse stars.

The Newest Stud in Lord's Trailer

Shali Lord Professional Barrel Racer

Now she is back and creeping up on the $100,000 earning mark with Al Cappone, barn name "Banker". The nine-year-old stud is owned by NickelBar Ranch out of San Angelo, Texas and it is Lord they have entrusted with his career. He is by Shawnee Bug Leo and out of TR Double Cash.

"The goal moving forward with Banker is to get him seasoned at the rodeos and keep growing his life-time earnings. Who knows where he will take us but we sure are excited for his future," said Lord.

The proud mother of two has stayed closer to home as her kids embark on the junior rodeo trail themselves, but the duo is having a lot of success in the Mountain States Circuit this year.

Most recently they showed off at the Larimer County Fair and Rodeo in Loveland, Colo. Not only did they take the overall win, but they won the rodeo by nearly three tenths. A professional rodeo by three tenths. Unreal.

The cowgirl has a near $16,000 won in the circuit this year as of August 20 (per WPRA). They have more than likely solidified their spot into the circuit finals this year, which will be Al Cappone's second of his young career.

If anyone knows about what it takes to haul and win with a stallion it is Lord. There are many challenges that come up that one on the trail wouldn't think of, especially stalling. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and plan ahead for where you are going, where you can stay, etc.

Lord has embraced the difficulties of travelling with a stallion.

"It's a great, challenging, and enjoyable experience," she says.

Al Cappone keeps getting better and better. There is no telling how far he will go with the hands that he is in. The sky is the limit, and it'll be fun to watch these two in the years to come.

More Rodeo On SI