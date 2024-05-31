Shoemaker Showing Cowgirls Can Succeed in a Man’s World
Kassandra, "Kassi," Shoemaker continues to break barriers but not the 10-second kind. The young cowgirl competed at her second College Steer Roping Finals in Claredon, Texas, on May 27. The inaugural National Finals Steer Roping (NFSR)—College Division took place only last year in 2023, where Shoemaker permanently etched her name into the history books as the first woman to compete. She not only returned to the event this year as the sole female competitor, but she also qualified for the short-go. Exceeding the 30-second time limit in the first go, she came back strong for the second and third go. Unfortunately, missing in the final round. The stark comparison between her 2023 performance—where she missed all three steers— and her 2024 performance, however, proves the dedication to her craft.
Kassi's presence in the steer roping is synonymous with "firsts." The Greeley, Colo. cowgirl also became the first woman to win the Wyoming Steer Roping Association's Rookie of the Year in September 2023.
By osmosis, steer roping became a part of Kassi and her everyday life. Her dad, Dr. Wade Shoemaker, co-owns Countryside Large Animal Veterinary Services in Greeley, Colo., and boasts a large resume in the PRCA steer roping. Dr. Shoemaker introduced the sport to his daughter from a place of horsemanship. This foundation enables the younger Shoemaker to successfully compete alongside males, and it also, more importantly, helps her to excel in other events like breakaway roping. Dr. Shoemaker's prioritization of horsemanship speaks to the heritage of the event, where working cowboys utilize steer roping for one-man doctoring when team roping is not an option.
Being a female in the sport is not what makes her achievements inside the arena impressive. Her ability alone takes responsibility for those accolades. Her gender does, however, enhance her impact on the sport of rodeo. Kassi's presence inside the arena, amongst the men, hopefully encourages other women and younger girls to follow suit.
Kassi says that "[she wants] young girls going to the steer roping with their dads to see that they have the opportunity to do it." Growing up, she was tasked with the same expectations and responsibilities as her brother. This is not unique within the Western industry, which is why the performance arena needs more cowgirls just like Kassi. There are undoubtedly more females who have the ability to compete, but they need someone like this stand-out cowgirl to show them that they can.
I want young girls going to the steer roping with their dads to see that they have the opportunity to do it.- Kassandra Shoemaker
Part of being a competitor is taking full responsibility for your actions. Shoemaker says she keeps herself accountable by not letting gender be an excuse for mediocrity. Being female does not open the floodgates of excuses for poor performance, and it certainly does not change the fact that she comes into the arena with the intention to win amongst her peers, regardless of their gender.
Steer roping typically fails to make the roster at most PRCA-sanctioned rodeos. The PRCA steer roping holds its finals, not in Las Vegas, but in Mulvane, Kan., during November.
The young talent describes the event of steer roping as follows: ropers leave the heeling box, catch slick horns, lay the slack under the right hip, which lays the animal on its side. Then, the "tie-down roping" aspect comes into play, where ropers tie the steer in a three-legged crossbow tie. The steer must stay tied for 6 seconds. Unlike the team roping, slick horns are the only legal head catch as they provide the animal with the safest way of being tripped.
The tripping aspect is what keeps most rodeos from allowing it in their performances. The everyday bystander does not see the practicality woven into the event. Unfortunately, the innocent spectator fails to see this event as paying homage to the working cowboy and Western heritage. They simply see a cowboy tripping a steer for no apparent reason. Thus, steer roping is a separate entity at both the college and professional levels.
Kassi credits Jess Tierney and Don Eddleman for their efforts in coordinating the event across multiple regions and for giving college athletes a finals.
Shoemaker will continue her dad's legacy beyond the steer roping by attending K-State College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall. At K-State, she will complete her final year of eligibility for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Between now and then, you will find this exceptional athlete competing in the Mountain States circuit in the breakaway (and possibly steer roping). Watch for her name in the standings!