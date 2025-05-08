Side by Side Carlee Otero and Her Daughters Chase Their Dreams Around Barrels
Throughout the rodeo world it is not uncommon to see many families competing together. The Wright’s are notorious in the rough stock events, Jackie Ganter and her mother Angela compete in the barrel racing, Paden Bray and his brother Wyatt have started competing together in the team roping, and the list goes on and on.
Carlee Otero and her husband Michael frequently are seen competing at the professional level together. What most don’t know is that Carlee’s two daughters have the same passion and love for barrel racing that their mother does.
Both daughters stated that they have been on a horse, and interested in what their mom was doing for a living, since they were old enough to be led around. They were able to grow up with one of the best in the business helping them.
While there is a bit of an age gap between Makala and Jacy they were always together working on their craft.
“The months my mom was out rodeoing my sister would take me under her wing and help me with anything she possibly could,” said Jacy.
When Carlee is home they all get to work their horses together, go to jackpots, and help each other in whatever ways they need. All three expressed how much they enjoy competing against one another.
Makala mentioned, “I don’t really find it hard to compete against either of them because they are another competitor just like anyone else. I actually find it easier because they are always watching and rooting each other on. If one of us has a bad day we still want the others to win and do well!”
Carlee already has many noteworthy accomplishments in her career and she hopes and prays they will eventually be better than she is at everything.
“I hope I instilled hard work ethic and most importantly, God into them,” said Carlee.
Makala and Jacy both have many goals set for professional rodeo. In the coming years Makala would like to end up in the top 40 of the world standings to get into all of the big winter rodeos and eventually make the National Finals Rodeo. Jacy, 18, still has the chance to win rookie of the year.
Parents would agree that they want their children to love whatever it is they do. One day, not so far away, the three of them could be competing side by side at some major PRCA rodeos and we are hopeful to see them hitting their goals!