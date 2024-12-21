Six-Figure Earner and Three-time NFR Barrel Racing Qualifier Laid to Rest
Streakin Images (Pyron Six x Visual Images x Dashing Cleat) was a six-figure earner and three-time NFR qualifier in the barrel racing with Cheyenne Wimberley. They nearly repeated the feat a fourth time in 2022, finishing 16th in the World Standings.
The outstanding mare found a new home at 70 Ranch Performance Horses in March of 2022 as a part of their elite broodmare lineup and continued to compete at professional rodeos and big events across the United States with Wimberley. "Lex" had countless professional rodeo wins, futurity wins, and American qualifications to her name.
Lance Graves jockeyed the mare to her first wins in aged events and Kelcey McNamee also racked wins on the mare throughout 2023. Adding to a tough year for CJ Lembke and the 70 Ranch crew, we have learned that this great mare had to be laid to rest. The following was posted on their Facebook Page on December 18, 2024:
"70 Ranch has been hit by so much devastation this year. Almost too much to bear. Streakin Images (Lex) became sore in her left front foot last year. We worked diligently with multiple vets to help her by changing her angles and try to help her. The MRI that we did was inconclusive and we were unable to find a problem. June 2024 rolled around and what we were doing wasn't working. She was taken to Outlaw Equine Hospital and Rehab Center, where Josh Harvey and his incredible team worked tirelessly to help this special girl. If y'all know Josh Harvey, you know that he goes above and beyond for every horse that walks into his clinic. He spent a long time trying to help Lex and came up unsuccessful regardless of what we tried. We concluded that she had a circulatory problem in her feet and was unable to grow any heel. As she progressively got worse, her quality of life deteriorated. We collectively reached the decision that she had been through enough and we did not want her to live in pain. She was laid to rest this week. Our hearts are in pieces and we cant help but feel the heartache of all the loss we have experienced this year. Streakin Images was an unbelievable star. She went from excelling in the futurity world with Lance Graves and then continued her career with Cheyenne Wimberley, where she became a 3X NFR Qualifier and added numerous rodeo wins to her resume! She blessed so many people and made numerous dreams come true! Hope Elizabeth Prickett owned her for several years while she was a rodeo star. We are all so grateful for this mare, her huge heart and all of the opportunities she gave all of us! Lex Blessed us with 2 fillies by Feel The Sting - Pink Buckle Stallion so far. We have a 2025 coming by The Goodbye Lane that was sexed a filly and we plan to hang onto that one to carry on her momma's legacy! She has frozen embryos by Feel The Sting - Pink Buckle Stallion, Menage A Tres and we did a final aspiration and have hopes to add to our frozen inventory. She was one of the favorites on the ranch and she will be truly missed. 2024 has been an extremely trying year and we pray for better luck in 2025."
We send our most sincere condolences to all connections involved and honor the remembrance of this incredible equine athlete.