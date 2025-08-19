Brody Wells Owns XTreme Broncs Blockbuster Finale in Rapid City

The XTreme Broncs holds high-money events all over the country throughout the year and last night the best in the world competed for their shot at a piece of the $126,000 of added money for the finals that is held in Rapid City, South Dakota. Ultimately, it was Brody Wells who could not be beaten. In a field of countless gold buckles, the 24-year-old stole the show.

The format for the XTreme Bronc Finals is a one-day spectacle that shows off the top-24 cowboys who competed all year to qualify for this event. Everyone is guaranteed at least one horse, and the top-10 advanced into the finals for another go at more money and the overall average spot. By the end of the long round and the short go, there were a pair of 90-point rides, both by Wells.

Round one the Wyoming native paired up with Championship Pro Rodeo's Damaged Good for a 92-point score, the highest marked ride of the evening, which was a full three points higher than the second-place man, Zachary Dallas. Wells earned $10,660 for his first-round win alone. He would be joined in the finals with Damian Brennan, Dawson Hay and Stetson Dell Wright who were only a half-point behind Dallas.

It was the same song and dance in the finals. Wells took a three-point victory over Dallas with a 91-point ride aboard Big Bucks Rodeo's Freckles for another $9,000 to his overall world standings where he now sits No. 4. Wells and Dallas were the most consistent throughout the event. Wells took home a near $38,000 by the end of it with Dallas adding $29,000 to his pursuit of a second NFR qualification.

The finals did not have a single athlete in it who hasn't qualified into the Thomas and Mack arena yet. However, the two cowboys who did the best were rookies last year, Dallas and Wells. They put the veterans on notice. It isn't often that you see a pair of Wrights, Ryder, and Stetson in the finals somewhere, and neither takes the overall victory. The pair finished fourth and fifth overall.

By the end of the Xtreme Broncs Finals each year it is a near guarantee that there is a massive shakeup in the saddle bronc world standings. That is why these are prioritized heavily for the athletes who do this as a living. Expect the same thing for the bull riding world standings when the XTreme Bulls Finals happens in a few weeks.

Congrats to all the winners after another great event in Rapid City!

