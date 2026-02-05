Four-Time NFR Bareback Rider Undergoes Hip Surgery, Hopes To Return for Reno Rodeo

Nashville-based hip specialist Dr. J.W. Thomas Byrd has been busy in the past two months treating some of the best cowboys in PRORODEO. Three 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers have had hip surgery with Dr. Byrd since December.

Ironically, the three cowboys compete on different ends of the arena: Shad Mayfield (tie-down roping), Cole Franks (bareback riding), and Garrett Shadbolt (bareback riding).

Shadbolt Undergoes Hip Surgery

Shadbolt at the 2025 Hondo Rodeo | Fernando Sam-Sin

On February 3, 2026, Garrett Shadbolt was the most recent athlete of the trio to undergo surgery with Dr. Byrd. Due to a bone spur, each time Shadbolt would ride, it would further damage the labrum in his hips. The spur was removed, and the damaged labrum was repaired, marking the surgery as a success.

In a press release with PRORODEO, Shadbolt shared:

"It's hard to see on the X-ray, but basically when I really try to go wide open on my spur stroke, my left side is basically hitting bone on bone, which is tearing up the labrum in my hips. They (trimmed) that bone down to give me a little bit more clearance so I can free that hip back up and spur stuff without damaging it."

The four-time NFR qualifier is also a former collegiate wrestler, and no stranger to the intense physical demands of elite-level athletic endeavors. When the pain he had been fighting for over a year began to impact his riding visibly, Shadbolt knew it was time to address the issue rather than forging on.

"I haven't been riding my best for quite a while. It doesn't always bother me, but just when I get on select horses. I think it's just the wear and tear and the mileage. I've spurred a lot of bucking horses with that hip."

Shadbolt's surgery was initially scheduled for the same day as the final round of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. After the Merriman, Neb., cowboy rode his first horse in Fort Worth, he opted to head to Nashville early and skip the second round.

"I wasn't going to progress regardless... I was just sick of riding with pain. It's just very frustrating to me to not be able to go out there and ride as well as I think I should. It's gotten to the point where I think it's starting to impede on my riding ability."

Shadbolt is currently ranked No. 4 in the World Standings, but knows this decision impacts the future of his career far beyond 2026.

"I'm going to prioritize my health, because I'm planning on doing this for more than this year. I don't think it's out of the question to make it back to (the NFR) this year, but I want to be healthy riding for however long I can."

Shadbolt hopes to be back in action for the Reno Rodeo, June 18-27, 2026.

