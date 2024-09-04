Solo Select Adds Two More Champions to 2025 Stallion Lineup
With the construction of a state-of-the-art stallion barn, industry pioneer, Solo Select Horses, announced that they would be standing an elite lineup of sixteen stallions for the 2025 breeding season. Throughout August, the team began to announce which exceptional horses would be in this group.
One of the great stallions standing at Solo Select will be the phenomenal red roan, Metallics MVP. The 2022 NCHA Open World Champion is a son of Metallic Cat and out of My Lizzy Babe, a six figure earner and producer in the cutting pen. With Beau Galyean and Tim Smith aboard, Metallics MVP won $345,159 in his career.
With his first full foal crop hitting the show pen, trainers have been thrilled with the results. In August, She Is A Dirty Diana marked the first futurity win for Metallics MVP offspring and has already earned over $10,000. In the 2023 Western Bloodstock Sale, the sale price for his two year old offspring averaged $149,714.
The 2025 breeding fee for Metallics MVP will be $5,000 plus chute fee and he will remain in all existing incentive enrollments, including NCHA Super Stakes, Breeders Invitational, NRCHA Stallion Stakes, and PCCHA Stallion Stakes. New incentive opportunities will also be coming, including the Solo Select Roping Incentive and Metallics MVP Incentive.
Another huge announcement from Solo Select was their purchase of The Animal. A son of Cat Ichi and out of My Little Abra by Abrakadabracre, the stallion earned over $260,000 with Lee Francios, James Payne, and Paul Hansma.
In 2017, The Animal and Francios took the NCHA Futurity Reserve title, following it with an NCHA Summer Spectacular Derby Open Championship in 2018. With an international influence, The Animal sired Little Miss Animal. Earlier this year, the filly placed in the Amateur, Limited, and Open Finals with Brenden Bailey, a first time competitor at the NCHA-Australia Futurity.
World champion breakaway and tie-down ropers have high hopes for their own The Animal offspring, as well as cutters continuing to excel in exceptional hands.
With an early booking fee of $1,500 until January 1, 2025, Solo Select is offering a "buy now, pay later" option. Mare owners can book for $700 and pay the remaining stallion fee when the foal hits the ground.
The Animal offspring will be eligible for Gold Buckle Futurity's Elite Stallions, Royal Crown Roping, NRCHA Stallion Incentive, the PCCHA Stallion Stakes, the Breeder's Invitational, the NCHA's Stallion and Foal Program, and Legendary Stakes. More major enrollments will be announced in the coming months, including the lucrative Solo Select Stallion Incentive.
Whether you are looking to breed an exceptional barrel racing, roping, cutting, or reined cow horse, Solo Select will be offering "the very best" in their breeding barns in the 2025 season.