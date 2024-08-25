Solo Select Adds Two Phenomenal Stallions to 2025 Breeding Lineup
On Wednesday, August 21, Solo Select announced the acquisition of NCHA Hall of Fame Stallion, Meteles Cat. In a deal brokered by Ty Smith and Jeremy Barwick, the stallion will be joining the world-class lineup.
The 2010 son of Metallic Cat out of Teles Lies earned over $437,000 in the cutting pen. Boasting fourteen championships and eight reserve championships, the stallion qualified for 48 finals in his competitive career. The Hedlund family owned Meteles Cat for his entire career and retired the stallion sound. He has already sired earners of over $2,000,000.
Melanie Smith, founder of Solo Select, has been steadily building one of the most influential and elite breeding operations in the United States.
Per the Solo Select press release, Smith stated, "We love the Meteles Cat colts. They have a lot of size, a significant amount of eye appeal, and they move exceptionally pretty... We feel at a $2,000 early booking rate for an NCHA Hall of Fame stallion, this horse certainly brings incredible value to our customer's breeding operations, with a lot of upside potential."
Solo Select will add the stallion to several incentive programs, including the Royal Crown Roping, NCHA Super Stakes, Breeder's Incentive, PCCHA Stakes, the NRCHA Cow Horse Incentive, and the Solo Select Stallion Incentive. The details on Solo Select's recently formed incentive will be coming soon.
In 2024, Solo Select expanded their operations to include a state-of-the-art stallion barn and announced they would be accepting applications to stand outside stallions for the 2025 breeding season. 88 Ranch Performance Horses of Douglas, Wyoming, jumped on the opportunity to work with Solo Select.
88 Ranch owns Sheik Jean Fly HTT, by Brazil's number one leading sire, Victory Fly Vm O1lbr and out of Tiny Martha Jean, a Marthas Six Moons daughter. The stallion was imported to the United States in 2021, following a very successful career in Brazil.
Considered a complete outcross for many mares currently, "Sheik" offers a proven, but unique, bloodline to the US barrel racing industry.
Upon his arrival in the states, Sheik competed under top futurity trainers Kassie Mowry and Hallie Hanssen. Both horsewomen have echoed their admiration for the stallion, who has consistenly clocked sixteen second runs on a standard pattern in Brazil and ran top 1D times with three different jockeys.
Sheik's foals are eligible for nearly all major incentives, including Pink Buckle, Ruby Buckle, Royal Crown, and The Diamond Classic.
Sheik has already been crossed on multiple NFR qualifying mares and his oldest foal crop are currently yearlings. The waitlist for 2025 is open. While his stud fee for the coming year has not yet been announced, there will be early booking discounts.
The 2025 breeding season will be exciting and Solo Select will be one to watch, especially with these great stallions added to their lineup.