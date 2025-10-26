South Dakota Barrel Racer Ties NFR Qualification Record at 19 Trips

With a reputation for duplicating the same consistent runs time and again, regardless of the horse or arena conditions, Lisa Lockhart is simply a legend in barrel racing. The Oelrichs, S.D., cowgirl has a huge fan club, from those who hope to ride like she does to those who just enjoy watching her compete.

In the past two decades, Lockhart has made 19 trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev., aboard a plethora of incredible horses. The one thing all of those very differently bred horses had in common: Lockhart's trademark style around the barrels. Regardless of different styles and backgrounds, many great horses have come up in the rodeo ranks under Lockhart's quiet hand.

The winningest cowgirl of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), perhaps the most surprising thing about Lockhart is that she has not yet earned a gold buckle. At $3,874,825 in career earnings (through the 2025 regular season) per WPRA, Lockhart has earned three NFR Average titles (2014, 2016, 2023).

Qualifying for her first NFR in 2007, Lockhart has now tied two other legends of the sport (Sherry Cervi and Charmayne James) for the most NFR qualifications. With 19 consecutive trips to Las Vegas, Lockhart has once again earned a place in the record books.

Throughout her nearly two decades of NFR qualifications, Lockhart has finished the year in the top five in the World Standings 11 times. The three-time Reserve World Champion has earned $1,758,722 at the NFR alone, throughout her illustrious career.

Although she had a slower start to her 2025 season, plagued by downed barrels and what could be considered a tough winter run - Lockhart is never one to give up. The turning point in her year was a massive win at the Cheyenne Frontier Days. Two victories in the dirt of Cheyenne, Wyo., exactly a decade apart, came aboard two of the greatest horses of her career.

In 2015, Lockhart won the rodeo aboard her famous equine partner, An Oakie With Cash ("Louie"). Louie and Lockhart were an unstoppable force, winning $1.9 million together. Returning in 2025 aboard another buckskin, this time the great mare "Rosa" (Rosas Cantina CC), the South Dakota cowgirl earned the championship at the "Daddy of 'em all."

From July through September, Lockhart skyrocketed up the standings, ultimately finishing the regular season No. 6 in the World at $169,467.

Despite the statistics and the accolades, what has made Lockhart such a fixture of professional rodeo is her demeanor and horsemanship. Always admired for her humility and down-to-earth attitude, Lockhart has a true love for her equine athletes and the sport of rodeo. Fans regard Lisa Lockhart as a true champion, for her peformances inside the arena - and out.

