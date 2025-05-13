South Point Hotel and Casino's Iconic Wall of Halters Puts Rodeo History on Display
To contestants, fans, and others in the Western industry, the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is more than a place to socialize— it’s deeply rooted in rodeo tradition, where achievements of rodeo athletes, personnel, and stock contractors are honored year after year.
South Point is home to the larger-than-life Benny Binion statue, which stands 15 feet tall and is 16 feet long. It's a piece of rodeo history you can’t miss. Surrounding the statue, the walls are adorned with 140 saddle bronc halters, each donated by the stock contractors, who are formally or currently a part of the sport’s legacy.
Any stock contractor can donate a halter to be displayed on the wall for thousands to admire, but you might be wondering how this tradition began.
How The Collection of Bucking Horse Halters Started
It all began with Michael Gaughan, with decades of experience in the casino and hotel industry, Gaughan launched Coast Casinos in 1979, which included several properties, including the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino.
“Michael Gaughan was at a rodeo at the Cow Palace in 1995 when they put on a charity event for an injured saddle bronc cowboy - Duane Daines,” shared Ryan Growney, the General Manager of the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. “Duane had broken his back earlier in the year, and they auctioned off a bunch of items to try to raise money for his family and their extensive medical bills. One of the items put up for bid was 12 saddle bronc halters donated by various stock contractors.”
Gaughan quickly realized that while he supported a phenomenal cause, he didn't know what to do with saddle bronc halters. He decided to display them on the walls of the Gold Coast.
Around 2005, Gaughan sold Coast Casinos but rebranded one property—the South Coast—which he renamed the South Point. Along the property, he made sure to take one important collection: the halters, where they would find their home for many decades to come.
What began with just 12 halters and one wall has grown to 140 halters over the years, and the collection continues to grow, with five to ten added annually.
“I think the greatest part of this tradition is how it started for such a worthy cause and then what it has grown into,” Growney stated. “It’s amazing to see how proud each stock contractor is to have their halters on display at the South Point, which we proudly refer to as Vegas Cowboy Central.”