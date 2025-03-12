Southeastern Rodeo Circuit Contestants Shine With Multiple Wins Earning Thousands
The early part of March holds a weekend of excellent rodeos in Florida. Contestants make the trip to the Sunshine State hoping to capitalize at multiple rodeos. Some definitely did.
Three rodeos went on this past weekend: Arcadia, Lake City, and Okeechobee. All of these rodeos are very different set ups, so to be able to go in and capitalize takes a lot of mental focus. Marcus Theriot had a phenomenal weekend at all three.
Theriot is an all-around cowboy by every definition. At all three rodeos he competed in the steer wrestling, team roping, and tie down roping. This is unheard of when speaking about an all-around cowboy at professional rodeos.
After winning the all-around at Arcadia and Okeechobee, he finished his weekend with a first place finish in the steer wrestling at Lake City. That is about as good of a trip as a competitor can hope for.
Bailey Small (saddle bronc riding) split the win at Arcadia. Arcadia is the biggest rodeo of these three and he cashed in over $4,300 on Frontier Rodeo’s Wolf Pup. To top off a great weekend he went to Okeechobee and also picked up a check.
Erin Wetzel (barrel racing) and Ben Mayworth (tie down roping) would both get checks at Lake City and Okeechobee. When you’re able to get on a roll at a couple of rodeos your confidence will be built up tremendously.
Erin Courson, Jr. can vouch for this. He had two spectacular rides in the bull riding. He won not only Arcadia, but Okeechobee as well. This means he had a $5,000 weekend for two rides!
Rodeos are having breakaway more frequently now. All three of these rodeos held breakaway roping for the girls and welcomed them to their rodeos. A couple of breakaway ropers, Tabitha Owens and Brooke Bruner made their trip worth it. Both girls ended up placing at two out of three rodeos and are grateful for the opportunity professional rodeos keep having for this event.
These three rodeos bring a lot of competition to the state of Florida. Contestants are looking for good weather and good rodeos. Some capitalized more than others, but many had an exceptional weekend.