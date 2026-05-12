Steer Roper Taylor Santos Looks To Build Momentum After Most Recent Win

One cowboy is gunning for more than one world title this season, Taylor Santos is setting the standard when it comes to roping as he guns for his third National Finals Rodeo qualification in more than one event.

Santos Wins In Texas

Right now he remains unranked in the standings for heading and tie-down roping but he is making his way up the ranks for steer roping sitting at No. 6 after his win at Ron Ross Memorial Steer Roping. At 31 years old, this cowboy hasn’t seen the Thomas & Mack arena since 2021, but he’s looking to change that this season.

Santos has earned $26,881 so far this season which can be huge for timed-event cowboys. Sitting at No. 6 with this much cash has him just $3,000 outside of the top three. Clearly, he has updated goals this season after falling short in 2025 and finishing at No. 19 in the world standings.

His most recent win earned him nearly $7,000 at the Ron Ross Memorial Steer Roping, not to mention the $3,596 he secured before that, thanks to his third-place finish in round one and second-place finish in the semi-finals. Ultimately, he took home the average title after running just 64.0 seconds on five head.

Santos has remained consistent this year, and it’s that consistency that has allowed him to be as successful as he is in the rankings. Usually, he finishes in the middle of the pack, but it was early this season that really set the tone for him.

Gunning For Third Trip To NFR

He took home his first title of the year back in March at the M.M. Fisher, Jr. Memorial Steer Roping, and despite not landing at the top again until this last weekend, he’s managed to bring in some checks at nearly every rodeo he’s competed at.

Despite competing in team roping and tie-down roping, Santos also shines in the steer wrestling. He’s been to the National Finals Steer Roping three times (2021-23) and is looking to secure his fourth trip to that event. If all goes well this year, Santos could close the season with $1 million in lifetime earnings.

With now two rodeo wins under his belt this year, hopefully that is what this cowboy needed to build some momentum heading into the summer months. It’s this time of year that rodeo athletes will be able to lock down some of the biggest cash prizes of the season.

As things continue to heat up in the race for the steer roping world title, Santos will be a name at the top of the list for potential world champions.