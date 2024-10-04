Steer Wrestler Punches Ticket to His First WNFR Qualification at Sioux Falls
After earning over $9,000 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Cinch Playoff Series Championship, Hallsville, Texas cowboy Justin Shaffer punched his ticket to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) in Las Vegas, Nevada this December.
The 30-year-old cowboy capitalized on an outstanding 2024 season with wins like the Texas circuit Finals and the Cheyenne Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo. Approaching the final weekend of the season, Shaffer was 16th in the world standings by a hair. His winnings in South Dakota launched him into the number 11 spot with $96,381.60 in earnings for the regular season.
Shaffer says his favorite rodeo to enter may be Pendleton, but Cheyenne Frontier Days has definitely been his favorite win. As for Sioux Falls, that is his favorite check as it solidified his 2024 WNFR qualification.
Shaffer has been pro rodeoing for 11 years, where in fact he bought his card when he turned 18 years old, and he has been near the top of the standings the last four years. The WNFR was "The Dream" and he never really saw himself doing anything else in life but competing in the Thomas and Mack.
At a young age Justin was introduced to rodeo through his dad who rodeo broncs, roped, and steer wrestled.
Shaffer said, "Truthfully, I wanted to be a NFR cowboy, and initially thought it would be in the saddle bronc riding."
Growing up in rodeo Shaffer's first big influence and still to this day, is his dad, Mike Shaffer, who is, "A good cowboy & all-around hand". He says one of his first "TV" rodeo inspirations was the one and only Billy Etbauer.
When Justin started to take to steer wrestling Rope Myers became his mentor, teacher, and to this day, his wealth of knowledge. He attended Rope Myers schools and trained alongside some of the best in the world at Rope's place.
Shaffer will return to the Rope Myers Schools to help and mentor the upcoming youth bulldoggers.
"Rope has done so much for me and my bulldogging, it really is hard to put into words".
Shaffer says the list of support within the industry he has received really is too long to list. After traveling with 2-time world champion Hunter Cure, the pair remains friends and Cure is just a simple "phone call away" to guide Shaffer.
He will often travel with 5-time WNFR qualifier Jacob Tally who is, "a competitor that keeps you mentally sharp".
5-time World Champion Luke Branquinho will practice with Shaffer often. In fact, Justin was headed to practice with Luke during our phone call.
Branquinho always offers, "all the knowledge in the world" to Shaffer.
Shaffer has been traveling with California cowboy Tucker Allen who has also qualified for his first WNFR this year as well.
Shaffer says, "Tucker and I push each other to be our best and to our limits."
Professional rodeo comes with many miles and time away from the family. Shaffer says the biggest tool he uses to stay on track physically and mentally is the gym. The rig does their best to never miss any days at the gym, but there is a balance to remaining fit and not sore. He focuses on flexibility, speed and strength.
Of course, what you eat is very important and it can be challenging to eat the healthy on the road.
Shaffer has a strong team that keeps him on the rodeo trail and a great support group. Shaffer says his biggest fans are his wife, Katie Shaffer, and four children, Blakely, Abilene, Ellie, and Jhett. His parents Mike and Jeri Shaffer are also right there for support when needed.
One of his biggest goals is to balance home life and time with the family with his rodeo career. Often you will see the entire family along with him on the road enjoying the sites and experience the rodeos alongside Shaffer.
Shaffer hauls some of the best horses in the world with him and he says he would not be where he is without his equine counterparts.
TELLE EM PYC, Banker, his 9-year-old gelding, was originally a haze horse that they switched to the bulldogging side, and he took to it like water. In March they "swapped him sides" and it has been a great decision for the team.
Shaffer says, "We threw him to the wolves, and he took to it instantly."
Banker was an off the track horse that moved to barrel racing from there, but eventually made his way to Justin where he started hazing.
TUFF REY, Stingray, is the main hazing horse the rig used all year. The 13-year-old gelding is owned by Justin Shaffer, his father-in-law, Tod Wojciechowski, and his brother-in-law, Tyler Wojciechowski.
IM PURDY SHARP, Maverik, is a 14-year-old bay bulldogging horse Shaffer bought from Luke Branquinho and Tait Stickler. Shaffer says, "he is quick, snappy, and makes a big move." This is the horse Shaffer credits for his Texas Circuit Finals win.
BULLY UP THE ALLEY (MGH), is Shaffer's, "OG, Original Gangster, bulldogging horse". MGH is short for a name that Steer Wrestler Ty Erikson gave him short for "My Grey Horse".
Grey has been a signature horse in Shaffer's rig and the rock-solid horse they will use for the harder set ups or longer scores. Shaffer says MGH won about $65,000 in four rodeos for the rig.
Though Shaffer has been at the NFR to haze, this will be his first time with his name in the bright lights. He is excited to go and has plans to first get horses settled and ready to compete.
Justin always puts his horse athletes first at the rodeos and nothing will change in Las Vegas.
He also plans to be sure to take in the moments with his wife and family and experience it to the fullest throughout the intense schedules and demands of 10 rounds from the cowboys.
Shaffer says, "It has always been all hands-on deck when it came to my rodeo career, and I have such a great backing from my family, my parents, my in-laws, and sponsors. The NFR has always been the dream, and everyone has helped me get there."
Justin's list of sponsors includes, Hairpin Trucking, Purina, ortho equine, Best Ever Pads, Big Sky Embroidery and Designs, and Big Country Livestock Equipment.
Shaffer may be considered a "Rookie" at the WNFR, but he has all the tools, support, and horses to have a very successful 10 rounds this December. You can count on the whole family attending to cheer him on and a fan base to back him.