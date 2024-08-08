Steiner and Otero Dominate Week in Mountain States Circuit
While there are plenty of choices of rodeos during August, many of the top cowboys and cowgirls find themselves in the Mountain States Circuit (Colorado and Wyoming). Rodeos like the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. and the Larimer County Fair and Rodeo in Loveland, Colo. are usually on the list for those trying to make a last minute push toward qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Rocker Steiner, the 20-year-old bareback riding sensation, made good use of his time at Castle Rock. After being on about a 10 day dry spell from mid-July through the end of the month, Steiner's win was welcomed.
Showing off his signature red, Steiner rode Kristen Vold Rodeo Company's Cafe Risque to 90 points for the win. The stellar showing from both horse and rider earned Steiner $6,698 toward his bid at a World Championship. When you couple that with his wins at Dodge City and Phillipsburg, Kans., Heber City, Utah, and Eagle, Colo. the Texas man has won $23,252 in the last 10 days or so.
Steiner currently sits in the number two position in the World Standings for the PRCA Bareback Riding. He has earned $156,053 while the reigning World Champion, Keenan Hayes still holds down the top spot with $180,962.
At the opposite end of the arena, Carlee Otero set the pattern ablaze at the Douglas County Fair. The Lipan, Texas cowgirl easily won the barrel race with her time of 17.05 seconds. The nearest competitor, Michelle Alley, stopped the clock at 17.47.
The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) website shows Otero in the number 19 spot as of August 6. Making a bid for the finals, Otero needs these big wins. Castle Rock certainly fit that description as Otero picked up a check for $7,618 for being the fastest cowgirl around three barrels.
Just down the interstate, Otero kept the heat on the rest of the pack by winning fourth at the Larimer County Fair in Loveland, Colo. On a much different pattern Otero and her amazing sorrel horse still performed at the top of the pack.
Castle Rock is outdoors and a large, standard pattern. Loveland is inside and a very small pattern. Otero rounded all three barrels and back down the alleyway in 14.61 seconds which was good enough for a check worth $2,261. At just the two rodeos in the Mountain States Circuit, Otero deposited a total of $9,879 on her quest to make a run down the alleyway of the Thomas and Mack Center in December.
All eyes will be on the standings as the rodeo season winds down and the top 15 are sorted out. Rodeo on SI intends to bring you all the action packed news as these competitors battle it out and put the miles on to determine who will be making the trip to the bright lights and big city in December.
