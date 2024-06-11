Steiner "Shows Up" and Proves "Tuffest of 'em All" in Oklahoma
The Woodward Elks Rodeo deems itself the "tuffest of em all." The Slash-O-Ranch Longhorns that usher in each night's performance embody this reputation. The Woodward Elks Rodeo, held June 5-8, in Woodward, Okla., hosted steer roping and breakaway roping in addition to the standard rodeo events.
Rocker Steiner said "you gotta show up" when you draw one like Beutler and Son Rodeo's Unleashed. His Woodward win inches him closer to his goal of entering the NFR as the season leader. First-time attendee to the Woodward Elks Rodeo, Keene Justesen, cashed in on Mega Millions, marking 86 points. Justesen said he "threw a Hail Mary" after thinking he might buck off after the first jump. Creek Young (no. 1 in the 2024 season standings) widens the gap between him and Clayton Sellars. widens the gap in the season standings
Jarek VanPetten's win in Woodward paired with a second place finish at the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Okla., just two and a half hours to the west. Jake Clay and Trey Yates' collective effort in the team roping helped Clay pull ahead in the all-around race. Clay currently leads 2024 regular season standings for all-around. Tanner Green creeps into the top 50 in the tie-down roping standings and also sits No. 10 in the all-around. Tony Reina placed third in the first round and won the second round to win the third-head average with 34.4 seconds.
The women of professional rodeo were well-represented at Woodward with veterans Stevi Hillman and Kelsie Domer. Stevi Hillman and her warhorse, Cuartro Fame "Truck," look strong for another summer run. The breakaway standings look tight with less than $5,000 separating 10th through 20th. Woodward's champion Kelsie Domer currently sits no. 14.
Woodward Elks Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Jake Clay, $3,655, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Rocker Steiner, 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Unleashed, $2,854; 2. Waylon Bourgeois, 86, $2,188; 3. Cole Franks, 82, $1,617; 4. (tie) Nick Pelke and Brayze Schill, 81.5, $856 each; 6. Bradlee Miller, 80, $476; 7. Tanner Fine, 79, $381; 8. Jess Pope, 77, $285.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jarek VanPetten, 3.6 seconds, $2,836; 2. Don Payne, 3.8, $2,503; 3. Logan Mullin, 3.9, $2,169; 4. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Grady Payne, 4.4, $1,752 each; 6. Dru Melvin, 4.5, $1,502; 7. Riley Westhaver, 4.6, $1,335; 8. Justin Shaffer, 4.8, $1,168; 9. Jace Lane, 4.9, $1,001; 10. Jacob Edler, 5.1, $667.
Team roping: 1. Jake Clay/Trey Yates, 4.6 seconds, $3,655 each; 2. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 4.8, $3,225; 3. Clay Bauer/Butch Levell, 5.1, $2,795; 4. (tie) Luke Brown/Travis Graves, Brye Crites/Tyler Worley and Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 5.2, $2,150 each; 7. Zane Kilgus/Tator Taton, 5.5, $1,720; 8. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.6, $1,398 each; 10. Klay Yaussi/Kash Yaussi, 5.8, $860.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Keene Justesen, 86 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Mega Millions, $3,412; 2. Ryder Sanford, 84.5, $2,616; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Ean Price, 83, $1,592 each; 5. (tie) Weston Patterson and Isaac Richard, 82, $682 each; 7. Gus Gaillard, 80.5, $455; 8. Cauy Masters, 79.5, $341.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tanner Green, 8.3 seconds, $4,299; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 8.9, $3,793; 3. Haven Meged, 9.4, $3,287; 4. Tyler Milligan, 9.9, $2,781; 5. Cash Hooper, 10.0, $2,276; 6. Layton Little, 10.1, $2,023; 7. Joel Harris, 10.2, $1,770; 8. Jake Booze, 10.3, $1,517; 9. Cole Wilson, 10.5, $1,264; 10. (tie) Kincade Henry and McKade Wickett, 10.8, $885 each; 12. Paul David Tierney, 11.3, $506.
Barrel racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.08 seconds, $3,707; 2. Shelley Morgan, 17.09, $2,966; 3. Wenda Johnson, 17.16, $2,410; 4. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.23, $1,854; 5. Kalli McCall, 17.31, $1,483; 6. Summer Kosel, 17.34, $1,112; 7. Ivy Hurst, 17.41, $927; 8. Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.45, $834; 9. Cacee Hendrick, 17.51, $741; 10. Chelsie Shoop, 17.54, $649; 11. (tie) Taylor Johnson and Kim Squires, 17.56, $510 each; 13. Leslie Smalygo, 17.58, $371; 14. Jennifer Baker, 17.69, $278; 15. Angie Meadors, 17.72, $185.
Bull riding: 1. Creek Young, 87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Aces High, $4,200; 2. Fulton Rutland, 86, $3,234; 3. Trey Kimzey, 85.5, $2,405; 4. Jesse Hopper, 83, $1,577; 5. Riggen Hughes, 73, $1,025; 6. Brylen Dees, 69, $749; 7. Lukasey Morris, 63, $611; no other qualified rides.
Steer roping: 1. Tony Reina, 34.4 seconds on three head, $2,967; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 37.7, $2,455; 3. Slade Wood, 39.4, $1,944; 4. Chet Herren, 39.9, $1,432; 5. Dee Kyler Jr., 41.1, $921; 6. Cody Lee, 41.6, $512.
Breakaway roping: 1. Kelsie Domer, 2.5 seconds, $5,010; 2. (tie) Madalyn Richards and Lynn Smith, 2.6, $3,632 each; 4. Samantha Fulton, 2.7, $2,505; 5. (tie) Josie Conner, Ashley Goforth, Mable McAbee and Camree Slavin, 2.9, $1,472 each; 9. Jackie Crawford, 3.0, $1,002; 10. (tie) Christi Braudrick, Rheagan Cotton and Kashly Van Petten, 3.1, $752 each; 13. (tie) Nicole Baggarley and Aspen Miller, 3.2, $438 each; 15. (tie) Blythe Odom and Tia Wallace, 3.4, $125 each.