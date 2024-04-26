Stellar Performances Produce Champions at NCHA 2024 NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes
Taking home the Intermediate Open Super Stakes Classic and Intermediate Open Super Stakes titles is none other than William (Colt) Moore of Granbury, Texas.
In the Intermediate Open Super Stakes Classic finals, Moore showed Playful Smoothtalker to a score of 225. Playful Smoothtalker is owned by the Ten/27 Ranch of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The pair will go home with an estimated $11,271.12, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Intermediate Open Classic Champion.
One championship title was not enough for Moore as he brought home another championship title in the Intermediate Open Super Stakes. Riding Sweet On Stevie, owned by Teton Ridge, Moore scored a show-stopping 227 to secure his championship title. Between both classes, Moore’s estimated payout totaled over $47,500.
The T/K Cutting Horses Limited Open Super Stakes Classic Championship goes to Clayton Carter of Weatherford, Texas.
Boon To Be A Star is owned by Carol Ward of Weatherford, Texas. In the Limited Open Super Stakes Classic finals, Carter showed Boon To Be A Star to a score of 220. The pair will go home with an estimated $7,154.17, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of T/K Cutting Horses Limited Open Super Stakes Classic Champion.
Kasen York took home the T/K Cutting Horses Limited Open Super Stakes title.
SJR Gina Rey Von is a family-owned horse, holding the ownership title of none other than Kasen’s mom, Kristen York. In the T/K Cutting Horses Limited Open Super Stakes finals, York showed SJR Gina Rey Von to a score of 222. The pair will go home with an estimated $8,294.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of T/K Cutting Horses Limited Open Super Stakes Champion.
Getting it done in the Open Super Stakes Classic was none other than Russ Westfall.
Just Rebelling is owned by Jerry and Suzanne Rava of Paso Robles, California. In the Open Super Stakes Classic finals, Westfall showed Just Rebelling to a score of 229. The pair will go home with an estimated $31,000.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Open Super Stakes Classic Champion.
James Payne laid it all out on the arena floor to secure the title of Open Super Stakes Champion.
Kathleen Moore of Madill, Oklahoma, owns Jazlyn. In the Open Super Stakes finals, Payne showed Jazlyn to a score of 228. The pair will go home with an estimated $73,000.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Open Super Stakes Champion.
In the Non-Pro, Ryan Rapp of Weatherford, Texas, claimed the 4 CYTE Non-Pro Super Stakes Championship title.
Dont Stop Swingin is a family-owned horse, including Ryan’s parents, Phil and Mary Ann Rapp. In the 4 CYTE Non-Pro Super Stakes finals, Rapp showed Dont Stop Swingin to a high score of 225. The pair will go home with an estimated $39,000.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of 4 CYTE Non-Pro Super Stakes Champion.
The 4 CYTE Non-Pro Super Stakes Classic Championship goes to Ali Good of Alvarado, Texas.
Jim Good, Ali’s father, owns Hottish Metal. In the 4 CYTE Non-Pro Classic Super Stakes finals, Good showed Hottish Metal to an incredible score of 225. The pair will go home with an estimated $24,000.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of 4 CYTE Non-Pro Classic Super Stakes Champion.
Not one, but two champions took home the Intermediate Non-Pro Super Stakes Classic championship!
The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) congratulates Jessica Bañuelos Feiner of Aspen, Colorado aboard Beautiful Lies and Macall Banner of Millsap, Texas aboard Shesa Lil Shady on their championship at the 2024 NCHA NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes presented by Beechfork Ranch.
Beautiful Lies is owned by SMF Cutting Horses LLC and Shesa Lil Shady is owned and shown by Banner. In the Intermediate Non Pro Classic Super Stakes finals, Feiner and Banner both showed to a score of 223. They will both go home with an estimated $5,900.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Intermediate Non Pro Super Stakes Classic co-champion.
Beth Rockey took home the Intermediate Non-Pro Super Stakes championship title.
Justin Rockey of Weatherford, Texas owns Double Rainbouu. In the Intermediate Non-Pro Super Stakes finals, Rocky showed Double Rainbouu to a score of 219. The pair will go home with an estimated $9,400.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Intermediate Non-Pro Super Stakes Champion.
Ava Peterson claimed two championship titles at the 2024 Super Stakes, the Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes champion and the Limited Amateur Super Stakes champion.
Both titles were secured on Dual Cat Lucy, who is owned and shown by Peterson. In the Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes finals, Peterson showed Dual Cat Lucy to a score of 216.5. The pair will go home with an estimated total payout of $8,487.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes champion and Limited Amateur Super Stakes champion.
Mr Klean got it done once again. Kamryn Clark secured another title at the Super Stakes, winning the 2024 Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes Classic.
Mr Klean is owned and shown by Clark. In the Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes Classic finals, Clark showed Mr Klean to a score of 221.5. The pair will go home with an estimated $7,053.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Limited Non-Pro Super Stakes Classic Champion.
The Rios of Mercedes Intermediate Amateur Super Stakes Classic champion is Andrea Sutten.
Mettalic Duece is owned and shown by Sutten and her husband, Von. Sutten showed Mettalic Duece to a score of 221. The pair will go home with an estimated $9,527.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Rios of Mercedes Intermediate Amateur Super Stakes Classic champion.
Tom Williams is taking home the Rios of Mercedes Intermediate Amateur Super Stakes championship.
Absolutely A Talker is owned and shown by Williams; Williams showed Absolutely A Talker to a score of 219. The pair will go home with an estimated $8,195.00, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Rios of Mercedes Intermediate Amateur Super Stakes champion.
Mark Childers of Bowie, Texas, secured the Limited Amateur Super Stakes championship riding The Hacker.
The Hacker is owned and shown by Childers who piloted The Hacker to a score of 223. The pair will go home with an estimated $2,487.20, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Limited Amateur Super Stakes champion.
In the Amateur, Reyly Plendl secured the McAlister Assets Amateur Super Stakes championship.
The Crossfire, owned by Rick Plendl, showed up to finals to take home an impressive score of 222.The pair will go home with an estimated $13,987.20, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of McAlister Assets Amateur Super Stakes champion.
The final champion crowned at the 2024 NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes is none other than Bella Michelle Anderson, who is taking home the McAlister Assets Amateur Super Stakes Classic championship.
Owned by Anderson Cattle Co., Mavrik and Anderson scored an impressive 221 in their finals round. The pair will go home with an estimated $15,773.45, not including bonus incentives, along with the coveted title of Amateur Super Stakes Classic champion.
The Super Stakes would not be possible without the National Cutting Horse Association’s continued partnership with the following: Beechfork Ranch, Cinch, NRR Cat King Cole, Cowboy Trailer Sales, 4CYTE, Great American Insurance Group, Kiser Arenas, Kubota, Metallic Cat, Platinum Performance, Rios of Mercedes, and Sombrero Brands.
The 2024 NCHA NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes, presented by Beechfork Ranch, took place at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 20 through April 14. To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, please visit nchacutting.com.
(Note: Contents of this article are provided by the NCHA.)