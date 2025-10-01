NFR Qualifying Barrel Horse Returns Home Following Teton Ridge Dispersal

On Monday, September 30, Teton Ridge closed a chapter of their business ventures in the western industry. A complete dispersal of the TR9 breeding program was marked by the sale of some of the best genetics in the cutting and barrel racing industries.

One of the most emotional moments of the day was when 18-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi realized that she had won the bidding war. Babe On The Chase was coming home. Lovingly known as "Birdie," the 2011 mare is by Chasin Firewater and out of Streakin Six Babe by Streakin Six.

A product of Tonozzi's breeding and training program, Birdie (Hip No. 54) was one that many rodeo fans had their eye on as the sale began. It was no surprise to see Brittany, her husband, Garrett, and daughter, Tinlee in the crowd.

Beginning her career with multiple futurity championships, Birdie maintained a spot in Tonozzi's A-string of rodeo horses for several years. She won and placed at many of the biggest rodeos in the country, including round wins at the NFR.

Although Tonozzi had continued to compete on Birdie, she was purchased by Teton Ridge and has been owned by the entity for a few years. Upon the announcement that Teton Ridge would be closing the doors of their equine breeding program, there was immense anticipation about where the phenomenal horses would end up.

Earlier this year, Tonozzi had announced that despite best efforts to bring Birdie back to competition, she would be retiring as a broodmare. A five-time NFR qualifier with Tonozzi, Birdie had racked up over $550,000 in lifetime earnings.

Birdie was a standout competitor, but also shone in the breeding barn, just like her dam. Streakin Six Babe is the matriarch of Tonozzi's breeding program and has made a huge impact on barrel racing breeding.

With only four performers so far, Birdie's foals have won over $777,000. While the majority of Birdie's foal are still in training, you may recall two futurity standouts in recent years: Tres Chasin Babe PZ and Seis On The Chase.

Tres Chasin Babe PZ (by Tres Seis) won $592,000 under Tonozzi's guidance, earning major wins like the Pink Buckle Futurity. "Rosie" also went through the sale ring on Monday, ultimately selling for $1 million to Tres Amigos: A&C Racing and Roping, 3 String Cattle Co., and Las Tunas Performance Horses.

Her full sibling, Seis On The Chase, was a headturner in the arena, as well. With Ashley Schafer aboard, "Chase" won $155,000. An arena record holder and futurity champion, Chase competed alongside Rosie in their futurity year. On more than one occasion, both Birdie babies earned checks at the same events.

Seven of Birdie's offspring also sold in the sale:

2023 mare by A Guy With Proof - $65,000

2024 stallion by The Goodbye Lane - $110,000

2025 mare by Slick By Design - $65,000

2025 mare by The Goodbye Lane - $100,000

2026 embryo by SR Industry Titan - $30,000

2026 embryo by The Goodbye Lane - $80,000

2026 embryo by The Goodbye Lane - $67,000

Tonozzi shared on social media:

"A huge thank you Keith Nellesen for partnering with us to make today possible We are grateful and excited for the years to come with Birdie back at ZZI producing winners and carrying on the Streakin Six Babe legacy."

It is safe to say these genetics are in high demand and Birdie is just getting started as a producer. We loved to see the full circle moment, as Tonozzi takes her beloved mare home where she belongs to raise the next generation of champions.

Recommended Articles