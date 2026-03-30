Stetson Jorgensen Wins the First Ever X-treme Bulldogging Finals

In an inaugural historical event, Cedar Gap Wealth Management brought the X-treme Bulldogging over $100,000 to the table for the top 40 cowboys in the world standings.

Friday, a qualifying event that added $10,000 was held, where over 170 steer wrestlers entered to compete for 10 lucky spots that would advance to the X-treme Bulldogging Finals on Sunday. The current top 10 in the 2026 world standings and top 20 in the 2025 world standings were invited to proceed straight to the finals on Sunday.

Friday each man ran two steers to advance to the finals. In the finals, the top 10 in the average on three head would advance to Sunday for their chance at the 100K.

First round:

1. Nathaniel Duvall, 3.8 seconds, $2,878

2. (tie) Scott Dorenkamp and Tristan Martin, 4.3, $2,315 each

4. Levi Rudd, 4.4, $1,752

5. Ty Allred, 4.5, $1,377

6. Wyatt Smith, 4.7, $1,001

7. Bray Armes, 4.8, $626

8. Traver Johnson, 4.9, $250

Second round:

1. (tie) Ty Bauerle, Coy Johnston and Don Payne, 3.9 seconds, $2,503 each

4. Cody Metsker, 4.0, $1,752

5. (tie) Juan Alcazar Jr, Stephen Mullins and Grant Peterson, 4.6, $1,001 each

8. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Cody Harmon, 4.7, $125 each

Finals:

1. Stephen Mullins, 4.2 seconds, $1,898

2. (tie) Nathaniel Duvall and Teel Sikes, 5.7, $1,526 each

4. Coy Johnston, 6.0, $1,155

5. Talon Roseland, 7.2, $908

6. Bray Armes, 7.4, $660

7. Bode Spring, 12.0, $413

8. Owen Schauer, 12.6, $165.

Average:

1. Stephen Mullins, 14.5 seconds on three head, $4,318

2. Nathaniel Duvall, 14.6, $3,755

3. Coy Johnston, 14.9, $3,191

4. Teel Sikes, 15.8, $2,628

5. Bray Armes, 18.2, $2,065

6. Talon Roseland, 19.5, $1,502

7. Cimarron Thompson, 26.7, $939

8. Owen Schauer, 26.8, $375

9. Andrew Morian 27.9

10. Bode Spring 28.6

The Finals Field Was Set

Will Lummus | Nathan Meyer Photography

The field for Sunday was set. Ten qualifiers, including a few permit holders, punched their ticket at a chance for the largest standalone payout in the steer wrestling against the top 30 in the world. Forty guys would battle through three rounds for their piece of $100K.

First round:

1. Dalton Massey, 3.4 seconds, $4,642

2. Cash Robb, 4.0, $4,037

3. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Ty Erickson, 4.1, $3,129 each

5. Gavin Soileau, 4.4, $2,220

6. Will Lummus, 4.6, $1,615

7. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Tyke Kipp and Tyler Waguespack, 4.7, $471 each

Second round:

1. Colin Fox, 3.9 seconds, $4,642

2. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Garrett Oates, 4.2, $3,734 each

4. Eli Lord, 4.3, $2,826

5. (tie) Riley Duvall and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,917 each

7. Cimarron Thompson, 4.5, $1,009

8. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Dalton Massey, Justin Shaffer and Gavin Soileau, 4.6, $101 each

Third round:

1. Tyke Kipp, 3.7 seconds, $4,642

2. Kyle Irwin, 4.0, $4,037

3. Talon Roseland, 4.1, $3,431

4. Riley Duvall, 4.2, $2,826

5. (tie) Cash Robb and Tyler Waguespack, 4.3, $1,917 each

7. (tie) Cody Devers, Mike McGinn and Garrett Oates, 4.4, $471 each

Finals:

1. Tyler Waguespack, 4.1 seconds, $2,300

2. Chance Howard, 4.3, $2,000

3. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Gavin Soileau, 4.4, $1,550 each

5. Talon Roseland, 4.5, $1,100

6. Jesse Brown, 4.9, $800

7. J.D. Struxness, 5.6, $500

8. Riley Duvall, 14.2, $200

Average:

1. Stetson Jorgensen, 18.5 seconds on four head, $9,285

2. Gavin Soileau, 18.7, $8,074

3. Talon Roseland, 19.0, $6,863

4. Tyler Waguespack, 19.2, $5,652

5. Chance Howard, 19.4, $4,440

6. J.D. Struxness, 19.9, $3,229

7. Jesse Brown, 20.3, $2,018

8. Riley Duvall, 28.8, $807

The last steer ran for the day in the finals was Stetson Jorgensen, where he clocked a 4.4 taking over the average on four head by two tenths and finishing an 18.5 seconds on four steers.

Jorgensen has had an outstanding winter run this year. Prior to the X-treme he was positioned third in the world. He pocketed another $9,285 just for his average win this weekend. In total, Jorgensen left with $12,752 in earnings.

History was made at the first X-treme Bulldogging Finals in Abilene, Texas, and this is a huge step for steer wrestlers in the industry. The chance to compete for money like this at one event in one location serves to only benefit the cowboys.

It is safe to say that there will be some changes in the world standings after the completion of the X-treme Bulldogging Finals, which paid out over $100,000 yesterday.