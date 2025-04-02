Stetson Wright Invitational Bull Riding Presented by Quanta Announced for 2025
Two iconic names in the rodeo industry have joined forces to put on a bull riding invitational that has been highly anticipated by rodeo fans and contestants. It's so popular that it’s back for the fifth straight year. Stetson Wright and Legacy Pro Rodeo have joined forces to host a two-day bull riding extravaganza that will bring high scores and cheering fans.
While the invitational is returning for another year, this time, it’s being presented by Quanta Services, a company that has shown a strong commitment to supporting not only rodeo athletes but the entire rodeo community.
Quanta Services isn’t the only company supporting the occasion's success. Other major sponsors, such as Wrangler, Pendleton Whiskey, Resistol, Yeti, Kubota, and Polaris, have collaborated to ensure this event is something to remember for fans and contestants.
In an interview with News19, Legacy Rodeo President Patrick Witham stated, “These two nights will be a showcase of world-class bull riding, set against some of the most stunning backdrops imaginable. I believe this will fast become one of the most important weekends in professional rodeo, so mark your calendars.”
Witham's excitement about this event isn’t the only thing that bull riding supporters are anticipating about this experience. As the days lead up to the fifth annual Stetson Wright Invitational, special guests will be announced to make this more memorable.
In previous years, the layout has consisted of three rounds of 10 bull riders, followed by a 10-man short round in which the champion takes a victory lap. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation at this point if the structure of the event will remain the same.
This event will span two days and two arenas in Wright's home state. With the stunning scenery Utah provides and the best bull riders in the country, it will be unlike any other weekend one will experience.
Night one will occur at the Young Living Lavender Farms Event Center on Friday, May 23, 2025, in Mona, Utah.
The second night of action will occur May 24, 2025, in the town the Wright family calls home at the Beaver County Fairgrounds in Minersville, Utah.
This event isn’t only for the contestants and animal athletes. It’s to keep the Western lifestyle alive and to bring fans old and new into a way of life that captivates them like nothing else.
To find more information on the 2025 Stetson Wright Invitational, click here.