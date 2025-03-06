Superstar NFR Steer Wrestling Mount Making Comeback Debut This Week
NFR steer wrestling horse, Docz Dream aka Dr. Pepper, is set to make his comeback debut after an injury last August sent him home to recover for six months.
Dr. Pepper (DP), owned by Trever and Cierra Nelson with Nelson Performance Horses out of Oklahoma, has become a fan favorite in the bulldogging. He is quirky, full of personality, and when it comes to his job, he is one of the best steer wrestling horses going down the road.
Unfortunately, in August of 2024 DP sustained a left hind suspensory tear. Jace Melvin and Jacob Edler had just completed competing on Dr. Pepper in Casper, Wyo. and a gut feeling had them and DP's owners make the decision that he needed to be vetted. He was not showing signs of an injury, but light swelling was enough to make the superstar's riders and owners team take every precaution.
The news was not exactly what they wanted to hear, however getting DP home and started on rehab immediately became top priority.
Dr. Pepper's team worked hard to get him back in tip top shape for his return.
Cierra says, "I have to thank Josh Harvey for his hard work getting Dr. Pepper sound. It has been a long six months making trips to OE every week for DP to receive shockwave therapy and for his rechecks."
The beautiful gelding's team took their time in his recovery and have gone slow to ensure everything healed perfectly. The plan they followed was designed to keep the horse 100% comfortable and confident.
Cierra explained, "I think with horses like him who have this big personality it's important to let them regain their confidence."
Along with shockwave, ortho equine used red light therapy boots and Cierra said they were, "a GAME CHANGER".
Trever and Cierra say DP owes them nothing and they would accept if he never ran another steer again. He means so much to the family the number one priority was for Dr. Pepper to receive the best care possible - like he deserved.
Of course, horses that have so much determination and heart will try their hardest at everything, including rehab.
"He was getting bored with his workout routine and we both figured it's time to try and see how he would take more pressure". Cierra continued, "I have drawn the short straw and it's been my responsibility to get him in shape as far as his daily rides and workouts. He knows I am not about to run a steer on him so he rides on a loose rein for me. He is so quiet and collected, but that is not the case for Trever," she giggled.
"These horses owe us nothing, they do not know what first pays. They have no idea there's a reward for us. But what do they get in return? Most don't get anything. We just want to make sure Dr. Pepper knows he's as special as he is to not just my family, but to anyone who rides him."
The gelding received many calls from the steer wrestlers to check on his progress.
Cierra said, "Bulldoggers truly are a family and they only want the best for everyone and their horses." He had abundant support to get healed up from all the steer wrestlers.
The anticipation for Dr. Pepper's return has been highly awaited. DP will be back in the arena in time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Rodeo Houston, one of the largest winters rodeos, began March 4 and will continue through March 23.
Dr. Pepper, with Jacob Edler aboard, will be in Rodeo Houston for their bracket beginning March 10. Trever will take him to the Mcalester, Okla. for the Mcalester Pro Rodeo to knock dust off first.
Everyone is excited to get this horse and his big personality back in the rodeo arena and on the road! Good luck Dr. Pepper! Everyone is glad to have you back in action.