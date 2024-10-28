Taking a Deeper Look at the AQHA Heading Horses of the Year
Each year contestants bestow the greatest honor on three horses within their event. The awards are sponsored by Nutrena and the American Quarter Horse Association but they are treasured because the fellow contestants vote on the award.
For the 2024 season, the top three horses were recognized in both the heading and the heeling side of the team roping event. Let's take a look at the breeding of the top heading horses.
On the heading side, the top three horses were Espuela Bro "Spur" ridden by Tyler Wade, Cole E Man "Biscuit" ridden by Andrew Ward and finally Mr. Joe's Shadow Bar "Joe" ridden by Clint Summers.
Espuela Bro is a veteran in the industry at 17 years old. Wade has found success on the horse for several years now. He bought the horse during a time that he just couldn't find the right one and several horses had gotten hurt.
The gelding is by Blue Light Ike and out of Brio Victress who is by Sucha Pleasure. After coming in second last year in the voting, "Spur" found his way right to the top this year and earned the highest honor.
Cole E Man better known as "Biscuit" to those who love him was the runner-up horse of the year. Andrew Ward owns and rides him. Biscuit certainly doesn't have "typical" roping horse bloodlines. The 2011 foal was a racehorse as his first career. As a two year old he just didn't pan out on the track because he wasn't very fast, but he was smart.
The horse went through several people and trainers before finding his home with Ward. After a lot of time and effort invested into the talented equine, Ward has a great partner.
With incredible racehorses on his pedigree, speed is certainly not a factor. One only needs to look a few generations to see very recognizable "fast" horses.
Mr Joes Shadow Bar came in third place in the voting. Clint Summers noticed the horse some time in the year of 2021 and made arrangements to purchase the horse from JD Yates who had been riding him for a client.
Summers credits his mount for being patient and very athletic. Not only has the horses been recognized in the professional rodeo arena, but he also won the head horse of the BFI in 2023. This is "Joe's" second appearance in the horse of the year category. Last year, the contestants voted him as the best horse going.
The gelding, born in 2011, is just 13 years old and has plenty of life left to him. In an interview with the AQHA Journal last year, Summers gave his horse a lot of credit.
"You would never think he can run and do the things he can do, because he’s so laid back. Normally when a horse can run like that, they get pretty amped up, but his heart doesn’t hardly beat when you ride in the box."
Congratulations to these outstanding equine athletes and the people that are part of their lives. It really takes a village to raise, train, season and campaign these horses and certainly without them, the rodeo contestants would struggle. These kinds of horses don't come around every day and there is no doubt when talking to the owners and riders just exactly how loved and appreciated each one of these athletes are.
The entire crew at Rodeo on SI wish the best of luck to both horses and riders at the upcoming Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where all of this incredible talent will be on display.