World Champions Top Bracket 1 of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Bareback Riding

The 2025 World Champion Bareback Rider Rocker Steiner, kicked off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with two round wins in Bracket 1. He topped Round 2 with an 85.5-point ride on The Cervi Brothers' Enchanted Ernest. In Round 3, Steiner faced a rematch with Beutler & Son's Iron Flower.

Their first meeting, at the 2025 Greeley Stampede, resulted in a round win. History repeated itself Saturday afternoon in San Antonio with the matchup tying for the top spot in Round 3 with an 87.5-point ride.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Rocker Steiner/$7,431

2. Cooper Cooke/$4,403

3. Kade Sonnier/$3,853

4. Luke Thrash/$2,447

Steer Wrestling

Six-time NFR qualifier, Stetson Jorgensen, dominated the steer wrestling during his first three days in San Antonio. Jorgensen swept his bracket with 3.9, 4.0, and 4.1 second runs to take home $8,256 and a spot to the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Stetson Jorgensen/$8,256

2. Colin Fox/$3,303

3. (tie) Ryan Shuckburgh/$2,202 & Denell Henderson/$2,202

Team Roping

In the team roping, Kellan Johnson and Trent Vaught stayed consistent throughout their bracket. Johnson and Vaught were the only team to place in all three rounds, with their consistency earning them $4,404 and the top spot in their bracket.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Kellan Johnson & Trent Vaught /$4,404

2. (tie) Cory Kidd & Carson Johnson /$3,853 and Nelson Wyatt & Jonathan Torres/$3,853

4. Wyatt Bray & Tyler Worley/$3,302

Saddle Bronc Riding

The top bronc rider in Bracket 1 earned his spot into San Antonio through the qualifier rodeo that was held last November in Uvalde, Texas. Roper Keisner rode Generations Pro Rodeo's Trench Coat Char for 86 points to win the first round. Round 2 brought a second place finish for Keisner and The Cervi Brothers' Sippin' On Fire with an 83-point ride.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Roper Kiesner/$4,954

2. Lucas Macza/$4,770

3. (tie) Will Pollock/$2,752 & Shea Fournier/$2,752

Breakaway Roping

Erin Johnson competing in the breakaway roping. | San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

It was anyone's game in the breakway roping up until the last seconds of Round 3. But it was the 2021 World Champion Breakaway Roper, Sawyer Gilbert, who came out on top. Gilbert's 2.6 and 4.4 second runs earned her enough money to claim her spot to the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Sawyer Gilbert/$4,404

2. Cadee Williams/$4,403

3. (tie) Erin Johnson /$2,752 & Kirby Rawlinson/$2,752

Tie-Down Roping

In the tie-down roping, two-time NFR qualifier Brushton Minton tied his calf in an 8.6-second run to win Round 1. Minton followed up his round win with a second place finish in Round 2 with an 8.4-second run to claim his spot in the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Brushton Minton/$4,954

2. Tyson Durfey/$4,404

3. Marcos Costa/$3,119

4. Monte Lewis/$2,752

Barrel Racing

Emily Beisel | WPRA

Emily Beisel and Ivory On Fire aka "Liza" looked right at home in the Frost Bank Center winning two rounds and picking up a check in another. Beisel and Liza clocked a 14.38 to win Round 1 and a 14.28 to win Round 3. The team also picked up a third place check in Round 2 with a 14.63.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. Emily Beisel/$7,155

2. Katie Jo Halbert/$5,504

3. Jordan Driver/$3,853

4. Hailey Garrison Graham/$2,202

Bull Riding

Cody McElroy and Cimarron Rucker both earned a total of $5,321 during their first three days in San Antonio. McElroy placed fourth in Rounds 1 and 2 aboard two of Generations Pro Rodeos' bulls, Speedtest and Warpath. In the third round he topped the leaderboard with 82.5 points aboard Beutler & Son's Homeboy.

San Antonio Qualifier Cimarron Rucker scored the highest ride of the rodeo so far with 87 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Redneck Lot Liza in Round 2. Rucker followed his round win up with a second place finish in the third round on Beutler & Son's Go Time for an 80.5-point ride.

Semi-Finals Bound:

1. (tie) Cody McElroy/$5,321 & Cimarron Rucker/$5,321

3. Cullen Telfer/$4,220

4. Mason Moody/$4,128

