Talented Trainer and World Class Owner, Michael Boone, Passes Away
The barrel racing world knows Michael Boone as one of the kindest and most talented individuals in the industry. The rest of the world saw him as a successful businessman and boxing expert. No matter which part of his world you were in, you knew him as a great man, a loving dad, and a supportive fiance.
The barrel racing world was shocked and saddened on June 1, 2024 to learn of the passing of Michael James Boone.
Boone was the man behind the scenes of fiance, Kassie Mowry. He was known in the industry as a man who had an excellent eye for a horse and incredible talent.
All of us at Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to Kassie Mowry, one of the greatest barrel racers ever to grace the arena. Mowry and Boone have been engaged for several years, and our hearts go out to her and Boone's entire family as they navigate this very difficult time.
Michael James Boone, 59, Tyrone, Penn. passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 1, 2024.
He was born in Altoona, son of James and Barbara (Fontanella) Boone.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas; a son, Evan Boone of Tyrone; brothers: Dan Boone and wife Janice of Tyrone; Brian Boone and wife Dana of South Carolina and John Boone and wife Linda of Alexandria; and nieces and nephews: Jamie (Brad) Boone-Biondi, Matt (Emily), Corey, Nicholas, Elli (Clary) Miles, Eryn, Adam and Katie.
Mike was President of Lytle’s Transfer and Storage, a family-owned and operated business for over 50 years. He was one of the top sales producers for Atlas Van Lines for worldwide relocation. He was highly regarded in the industry by both clients and peers as transparent, authentic, and willing to help anyone he could.
He was also known throughout the world of barrel racing as a highly decorated owner and trainer. He shared his love of horses with Kassie, who also rode many of the horses he trained winning countless national rodeos and futurities.
Mike had a longtime association with the Altoona Boxing Club as boxing was another passion of his. He spent many years training fighters and recently started judging events.
He took great pride in his son, Evan, and enjoyed traveling with him.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Inc., 719 N 4th Avenue, Altoona, Penn.16601 where a funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Michael's honor to the Mayo Clinic where he recently received successful treatment for prostate cancer. You may make a gift online by visiting. Under "Designate my gift to" please select "Other" and type Cancer Research. Please select "Make this donation a tribute" and indicate the gift is in memory of Michael Boone.