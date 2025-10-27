Talented Young Roper Earns Championship at CINCH Roping Fiesta in San Angelo

With a total payoff of $92,590, the CINCH Roping Fiesta was held in San Angelo, Texas, October 25-26. A PRCA-sanctioned event just for the tie-down ropers and steer ropers, the event paid two rounds, a finals/semi-finals, and an average. The event christened the brand-new building in San Angelo and this year's champions were the first to be crowned inside the arena.

As some cowboys head into the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, others are focused on kickstarting their 2026 season (which began on October 1). One of those young, driven ropers took home a huge win to get his year started off in a big way. For the steer ropers, the event offered a great payout to boost their season, as well.

Tie-Down Roping

First Round

Bryce Derrer jumped to an early lead for the event with a 9.6-second run for $4,610. First-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Tom Crouse finished second, banking $3,842.

Second Round

With another 9.6-second run, Derrer claimed his second consecutive round win as the picture of consistency. Zane Kilgus was just one-tenth of a second behind him, at 9.7 seconds to earn the second-place finish.

Finals

Chet Weitz roped the third 9.6-second run of the event to take the win in the Finals and $4,000. Multiple-time NFR qualifier Kincade Henry earned his first check of the event for second-place.

Average

Derrer took the big win in the average with 30.9 seconds on three head for $6,956. An 11.7-second run in the finals helped him seal the deal, with three clean runs to take the title.

Derrer's Comeback

After a solid 2025 season, Bryce Derrer finished No. 38 in the World Standings. A devastating loss of one of his horses inside the rodeo arena this summer was another blow in Derrer's challenging year, but he had earned some major wins throughout the year.

The win will give Derrer an early boost in the World Standings, with the 2026 season having begun just under a month ago. Hailing from Portales, N.M., 24-year-old Derrer entered San Angelo with his sights on the win and that focus paid off in a huge way.

Steer Roping

First Round

With a 12.6-second run, Cash Myers earned the Round 1 win for $1,848.

Second Round

A legend in the event, Troy Tillard earned the Round 2 win with a 13.3-second run.

Semi-Finals

Cole Patterson and Ryan Willberg tied for the win with the two fastest times of the rodeo, 12.5 seconds. Patterson is No. 1 in the World in this event, with over $125,000 won.

Average

In the end, it was Ryan Willberg who came out on top of the Average for $2,771.

