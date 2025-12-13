Webb Distances Himself in Average While 2019 World Champion Finds First NFR Round Win

One aspect to rodeo that is always certain is that nothing is a guarantee. So, when Riley Webb came into the NFR as the No.1 cowboy in the world with $48,800 between himself and Shad Mayfield, he could not afford to relax.

In the beginning of the finals, it seemed like this could be a duel of the ages between both Webb and Mayfield, but costly mistakes by Mayfield have paved the way for a chance at three consecutive world titles for Webb.

After a no-time in round five seemingly took Mayfield out of the average race, he made it a mission to keep the pressure on Webb through round wins, and he was set up to have another one in round nine. He looked like he was about to post a mid-six-second run, but he mis-strung the front foot and watched the clock tick to 11.6.

Webb, on the other hand, took home his sixth check of these finals and grew his lead in both the world standings and the average.

Important Round 9 Moments

Haven Meged | Nathan Meyer Photography

The bar was set incredibly high in the second-to-last round from the get-go as Haven Meged made a 7.0 second run look too easy, putting the pressure on everyone following him.

Ty Harris followed suit right behind him with easily the best run of his finals. He and Logan Bird's horse, Peso, took the spotlight away from Ty's little brother, Joel, with a 7.1 to add another $28,980 to Peso's winnings this week.

After Meged and Harris put the throttle down, the round came to an immediate halt as there was a broken barrier, missed flanks, bobbled ties, and nearly everything in between, as everyone who wasn't solidified for a good aggregate check was gunning for the round.

Going into the night, the average race had bubbled down to three cowboys: Webb, John Douch and Brushton Minton. Nothing changed in the average race after the round was over. While Minton and Douch have both arguably pumped the throttle to make sure they stay hooked, Webb has done the opposite.

Webb stayed floored tonight as a man on a mission as he performed as close to a machine as one could possibly be. Going into the evening, he had a mere tenth of a second lead over Douch, and now that has grown to seven tenths.

The NFR isn't over yet, but it will come to a close Saturday evening in what will likely be an electric round. As long as Webb keeps doing what he has been doing, he will take home his third gold buckle at only 22 years old.

Full Round 9 Results

1. Haven Meged, 7.0 seconds, $36,668

2. Ty Harris, 7.1, $28,980

3. Riley Mason Webb, 7.5, $21,882

4. Tom Crouse, 7.6, $15,377

5. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Brushton Minton, 8.0, $7,688 each

7. John Douch, 8.1

8. Kyle Lucas, 8.9

9. Dylan Hancock, 9.2

10. Kincade Henry, 10.3

11. Shad Mayfield, 11.6

12. Marty Yates, 11.7

13. Joel Harris, 17.5

14. Shane Hanchey and Riley Pruitt, NT.

Current Average Standings

1. Riley Mason Webb, 74.6 seconds on nine head

2. John Douch, 75.3

3. Brushton Minton, 76.1

4. Haven Meged, 81.7

5. Zack Jongbloed, 84.7

6. Dylan Hancock, 91.9

7. Kincade Henry, 66.8 on eight head

8. Shad Mayfield, 68.9

9. Joel Harris, 71.0

10. Marty Yates, 81.9

11. Tom Crouse, 76.5 on seven head

12. Ty Harris, 82.0

13. Riley Pruitt, 50.2 on six head

14. Shane Hanchey, 63.0

15. Kyle Lucas, 68.3.

