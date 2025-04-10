Talented Youth Ropers Shine at Shane Hanchey Invitational Junior Roping
One of the most well-known and talented tie-down ropers in the history of rodeo, Shane Hanchey has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 15 times. His career earnings are rapidly closing in on $3 million and he has won the World Championship (2013) once, as well as the NFR Average twice (2013, 2020). With a storied career that includes a College National Finals Rodeo qualification and Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association Resistol Tie-Down Roping Rookie of the Year title in the same year (2009), Hanchey is passionate about growing the sport for the next generation.
In Waco, Texas, March 29-30, the Shane Hanchey Invitational Junior Roping paid out nearly $33,000 to up-and-coming tie-down ropers 19 years old and younger. Held in conjunction with the Roping Futurities of America, the event was also a qualifier for the 2025 Junior World Finals.
From the event website, Hanchey says, “This event is one of the things that I look forward to the most every year. My goal with the Junior Roping is to give kids a chance to experience a well-produced roping event that pays a lot of money and lets them rope suitable calves for each age group. I believe in supporting the up-and-coming generation of ropers by providing them with opportunities that help build their skills and confidence in the sport. This event is all about giving back to the kids and investing in the future of rodeo.”
In the 19 & Under, Myles Nixon took the win on three head with a time of 26.96 seconds. His earnings for the rounds and average totaled $3,478. Definitely a young gun to keep an eye on, Nixon is currently on top of the World Championship Rodeo Alliance Division Youth (WCRA DY) Leaderboard. His 8.25-second run took the win in Round 1 and he followed it with an 8.09-second run that placed second in the Short Go.
The WCRA DY athletes put on such a great showing at the event, another top competitor from the Leaderboard won the 15 & Under. Jeffery Hayes Jr. is ranked No. 8 on the Divison Youth Leaderboard. Placing in all three rounds and winning the average with 28.32 seconds on three head, he won $2,192.
In the 12 & Under, Harley Hofstetter earned $3,157 for his first and second place finishes in both Round 1 and the Short Go. He also won the average and finsihed third in the average. The young cowboy did an incredible job over the event, roping a 10.93, 11.25, 11.72, and 12.38.