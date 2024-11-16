Tarleton Rodeo Gives Back to Local Community and Youth With Full Day Activity
Tarleton State University Rodeo athletes recently took time out of their busy schedules to give back to the local community in a big way. The team's student-athletes put on their official dress and gathered to host a fun event for local elementary schools in Stephenville, Texas and surrounding areas.
The Doty Rodeo Complex is home to Tarleton Rodeo and is the facility where the team practices throughout the season. The arena dirt was filled with rodeo-themed activities for the visiting students. Teachers brought their excited classes to the Doty. Parents, families, and community members were also there to enjoy the day's events alongside their children.
The many stations were designed to introduce young students to rodeo events and skills and teach them about the sport. The roping dummy station allowed the kids to learn the parts of a rope, how to use it, and why it is used. The goat ribbon pull provided an opportunity for fun competition among their peers and hands-on experience with the livestock. All of the stations were run by the Tarleton athletes.
The purple vest is widely recognized in the collegiate rodeo world. Tarleton State University is known as one of the greatest rodeo programs in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA.) Currently, both the men's and women's teams are ranked in the No. 1 spot in the Southwest Region for 2024.
Winning is clearly a long-time tradition in the purple vest with 39 National Championships thus far. However, none of it is possible without the support of the community. The team is quick to recognize those who have played an integral part in Tarleton Rodeo building and upholding its name and reputation.
With appreciation, assistant Tarleton rodeo coach, Brittany Stewart, spoke highly about the kid's event. She said, "Our community supports Tarleton Rodeo Immensely. Kids Day allows a peek into our sport and winning tradition with the younger generation of Erath County as they get out of the classroom and interact with our team for the day."
As the day came to a close, it was clear the event was an overall success. Not only did the kids learn about the sport of rodeo but also experienced the tradition and family feel that defines the team. Though winning is important, character is what builds champions.
For the kids, the day is a memorable field trip and learning opportunity. For the team, Kids Day is a reminder of the importance of giving back. With continued support from the local area, the team looks forward to many more years of success, and hopefully more events like this.