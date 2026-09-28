Tarleton State Rodeo Athlete Alejandra Franco Dies After Injury Sustained at Rodeo

The rodeo community has faced a true tragedy earlier this week after the passing of a young Tarleton State University student who lost her life due to injuries sustained at a rodeo Thursday night in West Texas.

Known for her determination, kindness and love for rodeo, 20-year-old sophomore Alejandra Franco, was a breakaway roper for the university’s rodeo team. The team had travelled to the annual Sul Ross College Rodeo in Alpine for the competition before tragedy struck.

The devastating events were confirmed on Facebook when the university posted this,

“SRSU Rodeo is deeply saddened to announce that a Tarleton State University athlete has passed from injuries sustained during the performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena Thursday night,” SRSU said. “Our hearts are with her family, team and community at this difficult time.”

During her ride, she was injured and while Officials haven’t confirmed what exactly led up to her death, the injury led to her untimely passing. After turning 20 at the end of August, Franco had a bright future ahead of her, and this loss will be felt in the rodeo community for years to come.

What happened Thursday night, didn’t stop the rodeo from continuing, but every person there now ran in her honor. What began as a moment of silence continued into the weekend with every person there, from announcers, people running the event and competitors wore purple ribbons in her honor.

Her team at Tarleton State went on to post,

“Alejandra tragically lost her life yesterday, leaving behind a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” the team said. “During this difficult time, we ask that you join us in keeping her family, friends, and the team in your thoughts and prayers.”

Franco herself touched many lives during her life and her smile, leadership and love she shared with those around her will be deeply missed.

Her father went on the make a post about his daughter,

“There are no words to tell you how much I love you, how much I miss you, how much you mean to me,” he said in the translated post. “I have a broken soul, a shattered heart. I don’t know how I’ll go on without you ... You were my everything, my world, the joy of every day.”

While there are still unanswered questions about what happened Thursday night, it’s clear that the rodeo community has gathered together to remember Franco and the life she had in and out of the arena.