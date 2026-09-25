Ty Pozzobon Foundation Is Changing How Rodeo Talks About Mental Health

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and in an industry where it's praised to "Cowboy Up", organizations like the Ty Pozzobon Foundation are working to break down that narrative and create conversations surrounding mental health, brain health, and suicide in the western industry.

Foundation Mission

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of western lifestyle athletes, both in and out of the arena, while continuing Ty's legacy of courage, compassion, and care for others.

The Foundation serves as the first point of contact for individuals seeking support. After the initial contact is made, they help provide individuals with resources to turn to, such as the Western Sports Foundation and Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine.

Live Like Ty

Ty Pozzobon was a talented bull rider who competed across many professional circuits, including the PBR Built Ford Tough Series, PBR Canada, and PRCA, and in 2016, he was crowned the PBR Canada Champion. Outside of the arena, Ty was described as kind and compassionate with an infectious smile. His sister Amy noted that he had a magnetic personality and loved everyone.

Covy Moore

He made everyone feel loved and included. He was one of a kind in that way, and I think that aside from his success, he was really known for that. Amy Pozzobon

On January 9, 2017, Ty committed suicide. Upon receiving the news, Ty's loved ones knew they needed to bring about a positive change from the tragedy. They found a way to bring awareness to this serious topic, and in February of 2017, the Ty Pozzobon Foundation was formed.

After his passing, Ty's family and friends worked diligently to donate his brain to the University of Washington School of Medicine Neuropathology Core in Seattle. With the research conducted by the UW team, Ty became the first rodeo athlete to be diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

What is CTE?

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated head injuries. It's important to note that CTE doesn't just come from a serious injury, such as a bad knockout; it can also be a result of a series of minor traumatic brain injuries that have happened repeatedly.

Currently, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed after death through the examination of brain tissue under a microscope. Researchers believe that repeated injuries can trigger an abnormal buildup of a protein called tau in the brain, damaging brain cells and interfering with how the brain functions over time.

Reducing the Stigma

The only way the stigma around mental health and suicide comes down is when the Western industry takes steps to become comfortable with the uncomfortable, by sparking conversations and asking hard questions.

The reality of life is that everybody goes through difficult things. They don't need to put on a brave face, be silent about what they're going through, and struggle on their own. Amy Pozzobon

The Foundation's mission is to open the conversation and create an environment where people feel comfortable enough to open up and know that it's okay to talk about their struggles. No one has to struggle in silence; there is a community here for them, full of people dedicated to helping them find support.

Covy Moore

What To Look Out For and How To Help

CTE affects everyone differently, but there are some signs to be aware of, such as personality changes, erratic behavior, seclusion, and more frequent substance use. If even the smallest red flag presents itself in a loved one, check in with them.

The best way to help a family member or friend who may be struggling is to open the conversation and let that person know they are loved, they have a community, and getting support is possible.

These things present differently in everybody. For Ty, especially towards the end, he was keeping to himself a lot more. Which for him, he had so many friends, and he was always in contact with a lot of people, and I think that a lot of people noticed some changes in that way. Amy Pozzobon

Common symptoms associated with CTE may include:

memory problems

difficulty concentrating

impulsivity

mood changes

depression

anxiety

aggression or irritability

sleep problems

worsening cognitive decline later in life

Making a Difference

The Foundation operates on a support request system, meaning if an organization wants to have an educational seminar, they can contact the Foundation, fill out a support request form, and the foundation will be able to help fund it.

Another way they are helping to ignite conversation is through social media. They have had athletes take over their social media and speak about topics like mental health, mindset, and support. Having professional athletes help open up the conversation is important, especially for younger generations, because it shows people that it’s okay to talk about mental health and to seek support when they need it.

Support the Foundation

There are many ways for people to support the Foundation. Following them on social media and sharing their posts helps to promote the educational and awareness aspects of their mission. They also have a merchandise line, with all proceeds going towards the Foundation's mission, and they accept donations through their website.

The main thing is keeping the word out there, and when you buy the merchandise and wear it, that right there is creating awareness. Amy Pozzobon

The Foundation's hope is to prevent CTE from taking the lives of any more western athletes, and the first step is opening up the opportunity to have those difficult conversations.

Learn More

The best way to contact the Ty Pozzobon Foundation is through their website or via social media. If you would like to learn more about the Ty Pozzobon Foundation, their apparel line, or would like to donate, visit typozzobon.com

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please dial 988 or the National Suicide Hotline @ 800-273-8255 or Text 'Home' to 741741.