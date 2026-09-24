Bubble Battle Taking Shape: $1.5 Million Governor’s Cup Breakaway Roping Roster

The final weekend of the 2026 professional rodeo season is upon us, and we are heading into this year's edition of the $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. The day sheets are out, and these are the breakaway ropers who will be competing over the coming weekend.

With just 12 athletes invited in each event, invitations were earned over the past year. As the final rodeo in the CINCH Playoffs Series, a tour of 60 of the richest professional rodeos in the country, the Governor's Cup will shake up the World Standings in these final days.

It all comes down to this. With multiple cowgirls currently outside of the top 15 in the World Standings qualifying for the event, these wins will determine who earns a trip to the National Finals Breakaway Roping this year.

The Governor's Cup Invitees

1. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh

2. Martha Angelone

3. Rylee George

4. Bradi Good

5. Danielle Lowman

6. Cheyanne McCartney

7. Jordi Edens-Mitchell

8. Hali Williams

9. Haiden Thompson

10. Jill Tanner

11. Jackie Crawford

12. Josie Conner

Jordan Jo Hollabaugh and Jackie Crawford are the two cowgirls furthest from the bubble who earned a seat in Sioux Falls. Though they are No. 22 and No. 21 in the World Standings, just $12,000-$13,000 separates them from the top 15.

Martha Angelone and Jill Tanner also find themselves outside of the top 15, coming in currently at No. 18 and No. 17. With $10,000 separating then from the top 15, they stand a chance to make major moves in Sioux Falls.

Taylor Munsell, Cadee Williams, and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged (No. 10) are all ranked inside the top 10 in the World, but will not compete in Sioux Falls. Currently, $11,000 separates Boisjoli-Meged from the No. 15 hole.

Madison Outhier, Suzanne Williams, Aspen Miller, Jenna Dallyn, Bradi Good, and Beau Peterson are all in dicey territory, finding themselves on the bubble and not qualified for Sioux Falls.

This race will be one to watch, as there is no way to guess what could happen next.

WPRA Breakaway Roping World Standings - September 22, 2026

1. Cheyanne McCartney - $194,056.02

2. Hali Williams - $177,056.96

3. Rylee A George - $146,503.38

4. Josie Conner - $145,630.09

5. Taylor Munsell - $132,781.35

6. Jordi Edens-Mitchell - $129,684.16

7. Cadee Williams - $125,807.62

8. Danielle Lowman - $116,856.79

9. Haiden Thompson - $114,831.51

10. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged - $110,203.40

11. Madison Outhier - $106,608.37

12. Suzanne Williams - $103,261.11

13. Aspen Miller - $101,487.60

14. Jenna Dallyn - $96,517.24

15. Bradi Good - $89,626.95

16. Beau Peterson - $88,964.63

17. Jill Tanner - $88,421.78

18. Martha Angelone - $86,102.13

19. Sawyer Gilbert - $84,600.91

20. Maddy Jacobs - $83,406.21

21. Jackie Crawford - $77,954.20

22. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh - $76,026.73