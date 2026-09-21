Professional Rodeo Athletes Take On the Grass at Iconic Pendleton Round-Up
Each year, rodeo athletes make their way to the Pacific Northwest for one of the most iconic events in the sport: the Pendleton Round-Up. Held on grass with a dirt track around it, this rodeo presents challenges and conditions that are not seen at any other professional rodeo.
Bareback Riding
Leighton Berry topped Round 1 with an 87.5-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Barcelona City for $8,168. In the Finals, Garrett Shadbolt made his mark with a huge 92-point score on Macza Pro Rodeo's Ols Tubs Stevie Nick for $1,650. Combined with a tie for second place in Round 1 (and an additional $5,446), this helped him secure the Average win and $8,168.
Steer Wrestling
Gavin Soileau set a new arena record, clocking in at 3.3 seconds to claim the Round 1 win and $5,451. Trevor Maddox took the Round 2 win with a time of 4.4 seconds. In the Finals, Colin Wolfe's 5.3-second run took the win and $1,160.
Logan Kenline dominated the Average with a time of 18.2 seconds on three. He tied for fourth in Round 1, eighth in Round 2, finished second in the finals, earning a total of $12,337.
Team Roping
Derrick Begay and Colter Todd continued their recent hot streak with a time of 4.8 seconds, earning the Round 1 win and finishing as the Reserve Champions in the Average. Slade Wood and Logan Moore won Round 2 with the fastest time of the week, 4.4 seconds.
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne won the Finals with a time of 5.8 seconds, for $1,731 each. They also topped the Average with a time of 18.9 on three, earning another $10,769 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Scoring 90 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Alberta Moon earned Coleman Shallbetter $8,063 for the Round 1 win. Stetson Wright made history in the Finals, where he rode Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie to a score of 92.5 points for the $1,650 win. That ride led him to the Average title and an additional $8,063.
Tie-Down Roping
Haven Meged topped Round 1 with a time of 9.2 seconds, earning $6,112. Trevor Hale matched that time for the Round 2 win. Shad Mayfield is not going down without a fight this season, coming through for both the Finals win and the Average win.
His 8.4-second run claimed the $1,378 win in the Finals and led him to the $9,168 Championship, bringing his Pendleton total to $12,273.
Barrel Racing
It was no surprise to see Lisa Lockhart and "Cutter" take the Round 1 win for $6,024 with a time of 28.92 seconds. Megan McLeod-Sprague ran the fastest time of this year's event with a 28.33 in the Finals, earning the win.
In the Average, it was Katelyn Scott with a time of 58.03 seconds for the win. She earned an impressive $11,947 on the two runs.
Breakaway Roping
Bailey Bates and Cadee Williams tied for the Round 1 win with a time of 2.5 seconds, earning $5,072 each. In the finals, it was Jordan Minor with the fastest run of the rodeo at 2.3 seconds, earning $2,890. She also claimed the Average win with a total time of 4.9 seconds on two head, for an $8,194 payday.
Bull Riding
John Crimber claimed another big win in his rookie year in Round 1, where he scored 90 points on Four Star Rodeo's Dynamite for $8,020. In the Finals, Grady Young came in with an 89-point ride on Wayne Vold Rodeo's All Gold Rolex for $2,050. Young also prevailed in the Average with a total score of 174.5 points on two head for $8,020.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.