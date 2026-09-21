Professional Rodeo Athletes Take On the Grass at Iconic Pendleton Round-Up

Each year, rodeo athletes make their way to the Pacific Northwest for one of the most iconic events in the sport: the Pendleton Round-Up. Held on grass with a dirt track around it, this rodeo presents challenges and conditions that are not seen at any other professional rodeo.

Bareback Riding

Leighton Berry topped Round 1 with an 87.5-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Barcelona City for $8,168. In the Finals, Garrett Shadbolt made his mark with a huge 92-point score on Macza Pro Rodeo's Ols Tubs Stevie Nick for $1,650. Combined with a tie for second place in Round 1 (and an additional $5,446), this helped him secure the Average win and $8,168.

Steer Wrestling

Gavin Soileau set a new arena record, clocking in at 3.3 seconds to claim the Round 1 win and $5,451. Trevor Maddox took the Round 2 win with a time of 4.4 seconds. In the Finals, Colin Wolfe's 5.3-second run took the win and $1,160.

Logan Kenline dominated the Average with a time of 18.2 seconds on three. He tied for fourth in Round 1, eighth in Round 2, finished second in the finals, earning a total of $12,337.

Team Roping

Derrick Begay and Colter Todd continued their recent hot streak with a time of 4.8 seconds, earning the Round 1 win and finishing as the Reserve Champions in the Average. Slade Wood and Logan Moore won Round 2 with the fastest time of the week, 4.4 seconds.

Clay Smith and Coleby Payne won the Finals with a time of 5.8 seconds, for $1,731 each. They also topped the Average with a time of 18.9 on three, earning another $10,769 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Brody Cress at the Pendleton Round-Up | Fernando Sam-Sin

Scoring 90 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Alberta Moon earned Coleman Shallbetter $8,063 for the Round 1 win. Stetson Wright made history in the Finals, where he rode Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie to a score of 92.5 points for the $1,650 win. That ride led him to the Average title and an additional $8,063.

Tie-Down Roping

Haven Meged topped Round 1 with a time of 9.2 seconds, earning $6,112. Trevor Hale matched that time for the Round 2 win. Shad Mayfield is not going down without a fight this season, coming through for both the Finals win and the Average win.

His 8.4-second run claimed the $1,378 win in the Finals and led him to the $9,168 Championship, bringing his Pendleton total to $12,273.

Barrel Racing

It was no surprise to see Lisa Lockhart and "Cutter" take the Round 1 win for $6,024 with a time of 28.92 seconds. Megan McLeod-Sprague ran the fastest time of this year's event with a 28.33 in the Finals, earning the win.

In the Average, it was Katelyn Scott with a time of 58.03 seconds for the win. She earned an impressive $11,947 on the two runs.

Breakaway Roping

Bailey Bates and Cadee Williams tied for the Round 1 win with a time of 2.5 seconds, earning $5,072 each. In the finals, it was Jordan Minor with the fastest run of the rodeo at 2.3 seconds, earning $2,890. She also claimed the Average win with a total time of 4.9 seconds on two head, for an $8,194 payday.

Bull Riding

John Crimber claimed another big win in his rookie year in Round 1, where he scored 90 points on Four Star Rodeo's Dynamite for $8,020. In the Finals, Grady Young came in with an 89-point ride on Wayne Vold Rodeo's All Gold Rolex for $2,050. Young also prevailed in the Average with a total score of 174.5 points on two head for $8,020.