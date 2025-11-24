Which Team Roping Heelers are Headed to Their First NFR?

The team roping roster for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo is nothing short of stacked. World champions like Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira and Wesley Thorp will all make a return to the Thomas & Mack this December.

Among the salty top 15 on the heeling side are two first-time NFR qualifiers, Lane Mitchell and Dillon Graham.

Mitchell landed as the No. 9 man in the world with more than $143,000 won. He will rope with Cyle Denison at the NFR this year.

The 31-year-old cowboy hails from Tennessee and is married to breakaway roper, Jordi Edens-Mitchell, who qualified for the National Finals Breakaway Roping in 2022. Mitchell has put together plenty of standout seasons, but breaking into the top 15 had eluded him until this year.

In 2022, Mitchell came within inches of an NFR qualification, roping behind Cory Kidd. He finished No. 16 in the world, just short of a trip to Vegas.

This season, Mitchell took home a crucial win at Dodge City, Kan., and placed well at The Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, Idaho. He and Denison qualified through to the final round in Sioux Falls to cash in a $16,000 payday.

This may be Mitchell’s first trip to the NFR, but he’s no stranger to big stages. Mitchell has been a frequent flyer to the Texas Swing rodeos for years, and picked up checks at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Austin this year.

Graham finished 10th in the world heeling standings. Graham won several major rodeos this year, roping behind his brother, Dawson. The Graham duo came out on top at Caldwell, Idaho; Walla Walla, Wash.; and Watford City, N.D.

The team’s late-season push ultimately carried Graham to his first NFR qualification. Graham put together more than $30,000 in September with crucial checks at Mandan, N.D. and The Governor’s Cup.

Like Mitchell, Graham is no stranger to the so-called “heartbreak hole.” In 2023, Graham finished No. 16 in the world — less than $7,000 short of a trip to the finals.

Both cowboys were clearly eager to avoid repeating history and finished their seasons strong to clinch trips to Vegas.

Mitchell sits roughly $55,000 back from the top spot in the world, and Graham another $11,000 behind him. With skyrocketing payouts at the NFR, though, almost anyone could be within striking distance of a world championship.

No longer stuck on the outside looking in, both of these NFR rookies are sure to make the most of their long-awaited first trip to the Thomas & Mack.

