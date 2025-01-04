Team Roping Superstars Showcased What Consistency Earns During 10 Rounds at NFR
There’s only one way to put it: Throughout 10 rounds during the National Finals Rodeo ( NFR), no team was more consistent than Clint Summers and Jake Long. They roped nine heads with an aggregate time of 44.30 seconds, securing them their first NFR Average Time.
Many ropers underestimate the ability for something Togo wrong with the set-up of Thomas and Mack. If it does one thing, it showcases how adaptable and talented the ropers and their four-legged partners are.
“ We have good chemistry there. Our runs seem to be fast and good. Our horses work well in that arena and make our job easy,” Long said.
Being that the best 15 teams in the world are competing and laying it all on the line every round for 10 days straight, it came down to the final round to see who’d go home with this title many aspire for.
“The NFR average is the second most coveted buckle we have,” explained Long, “So anytime you can check something like that off your bucket list is cool.”
While this team has only started roping together the last two years they’ve been quite the pair. They’ve not only secured their spot in the last two finals, they’ve left Las Vegas in the number two spot each year and have now secured their first Average title.
Together they earned $199,354.55 per man from their time at Thomas and Mack.
“You always want to win the average and the world that’s just a goal,” stated Summers. “The way we looked at it was starting round one was go at every steer because it pays so well and then towards the end of the week if we have a shot we’ll worry about it then.”
When you’re roping on the biggest stage with high stakes, it can be hard not to get in your head when mistakes are made. This team recovers quickly, and their partnership in a sport where, when they started, their goal was to make a living roping is what makes the difference.
“You’ve got to be supportive and positive,” emphasized Summers “ If nothing else, try to pick the other one up and keep moving forward because you can’t do anything about the past.”
After their success in the ‘23 finals, they used that momentum for big strides during their ‘24 season. As the 2025 season is underway and their average title sinks in, here’s to that momentum strengthening their success for the year ahead.