Teen Accused of Stabbing 3 Barrel Horses in Las Vegas Faces Major Court Ruling

A teenage girl who is accused of stabbing three barrel horses during an NBHA even in Las Vegas, Nevada has been found competent to stand trial, according to an article in the Las Vegas Review Journal by Akiya Leggio.

Clark County Family Court Judge Linda Marquis issued the ruling on Wednesday, October 28. This comes after months of evaluations and delays in the case.

The teenager was arrested May 30 after three horses were found with stab wounds. The incidents occurred at the South Point Hotel Arena and Equestrian Center. The host of the show was the National Barrel Horse Association Vegas Super Show, where the suspect and the horses involved had all been competing.

Ultimately, they found three horses involved. All three survived but had to receive immediate medical treatment and could not finish the competition.

While there are still plenty of unanswered questions in this case, the ruling will allow the case to move forward.

Prosecutors Seeking to Try Suspect as Adult

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have the teenager prosecuted in adult court rather than through the juvenile justice system.

The girl, who was 17 at the time of her arrest, allegedly stabbed the horses with a knife while they were resting in their stalls.

She was booked on 12 counts of willful or malicious killing, maiming, or torturing an animal, along with three counts of felony malicious destruction of property.

The seriousness of the allegations is what is prompted Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to pursue adult court.

The defendant has remained in juvenile custody since her arrest and according to News 3, will remain behind bars.

3 Barrel Horses Under Attack

The alleged incidents happened in the early morning hours of May 30. Police responded to the South Point around 2:07 a.m. after the injured horses had been discovered.

The horses who are now well known on social media as Sully, Rocket and Detail, all sustained substantial stab wounds.

Of course, immediate panic and shock swept through the competitors attending the event in Las Vegas. As the details started to come out it seems the suspect knew or had some contact with the horses owners and it was not just a random attack.

Case Moving Forward After Months of Delays

The defendent has undergone lengthy evaluations in recent months before this ruling came down on Wednesday.

Her defense attorney, James Robinson, requested that portions of the hearing be closed in order to protect sensitive information.

The judge agreed and closed the courtroom for a time before opening it back up and issuing her ruling.

The ruling just means that the teenager has been determined to be competent. It does not determine whether or not she committed the offenses or whether it will be handled in adult or juvenile court.

The judge set the next hearing to be on December 8, when the court will consider the request to move the case into the adult court system.

For the owners of the three horses, and everyone following along, the decision on Wednesday was a step forward toward resolution.