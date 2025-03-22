Teenager's Impulsive Decision at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lands Him in Jail
Accordin to a story on ABC 13 Eyewitness News, 17-year-old Alonso Apodaca made a very questionable decision when he started untying show steers at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Apodaca claims his actions were led by good intentions, but after spending a night in jail and facing a deadly conduct charge, he is likely rethinking that decision now.
The Houston Livestock Show is one of the largest and most prestigious junior shows in the country. Exhibitors from all over travel to Houston, Texas with livestock that cost more than the average vehicle today. For these kids and their families, these steers are treated like family to prepare for the shows.
Alonso Apodaca obviously did not understand this when he started turning them loose at the show barn. His actions overlooked the dedication and investment involved in raising these animals.
Not only did untying the animals cause risk to the steers, but also to everyone in the vicinity. These animals can be dangerous especially when put into an unfamilar situation, which is one reason they are typically tied up in the first place. These animals were likely being prepared for the show. Thankfully, none of the steers got out and nobody was injured. The outcome could have easily been much worse however.
When questioned, the 17-year-old explained that he thought the steers were tied up too tightly, so impulsively began turning them loose. It was reported that even with multiple signs indicating not to touch or untie animals, Apodaca continued. Ultimately, he was forcefully pushed to the ground and handcuffed by officials.
He was charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was further taken to jail, where his mother left him overnight to "teach him a lesson on controlling his actions." After being made aware of the potential consequences, apparently Alonso did feel remorse for his actions.
He said, "It is my fault, so I gotta take responsibility to make better decisions and to think about that before doing it, because all of that could have been prevented if I had just not let the cows loose."
While his intentions may have been originally driven by a misunderstanding, listening to those responsible for the steers and avoiding such an impulsive emotional reaction could have prevented the situation from escalating into something much more serious. As for the steers, they will remain in the hands of owners who are well-versed in animal care, welfare, and safety.