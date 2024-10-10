Texas Circuit Finals Action With Fast Times and High Scores Leading the Way
The Texas Circuit Finals are in full swing and the action has certainly been good watching. The cowboys and cowgirls all gathered in Waco, Texas to show off their talents and try to take home a year-end championship.
Here we breakdown the action through two rounds, which is the midway point, and take a quick view of what the year-end looks like for several of the events.
All results are courtesy of PRCA.
Bareback Riding
Chad Rutherford from Hillsboro, Texas is commanding the bareback riding action. He has won both rounds and then obviously leads the average after his efforts. Pete Carr's livestock has certainly performed well for Rutherford where he rode Nestea in round one for 85.5 points and then followed that up with covering Air Mail for 84 points in round two.
In the third performance Rutherford will be paired up with Hell Freckles of Pickett Pro Rodeo Co. to try to continue his winning ways.
Bareback riding: First round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 85.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Nestea, $2,350; 2. (tie) Ethan Crouch and Bradlee Miller, 79, $1,468 each; 4. Gavin French, 77.5, $587. Second round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 84 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Air Mail, $2,350; 2. Brayze Schill, 83, $1,762; 3. Bodee Lammers, 82, $1,175; 4. (tie) Jacob Lees and Bradlee Miller, 79, $294 each. Average leaders: 1. Chad Rutherford, 169.5 points on two head; 2. Bodee Lammers, 158.5; 3. Bradlee Miller, 158; 4. Lane McGehee, 154.5; 5. Brayze Schill, 153; 6. Jacob Lees, 152.5.
Steer Wrestling
Jay Williamson currently leads the average in the steer wrestling after two go rounds. Staying consistent has worked out for the Weatherford, Texas man. He won second in the first round with his 4.0 second run which was just behind Cade Staton's 3.8 that took the win. In round two Williamson again took a second place with a 4.4 to be behind Grady Payne.
The steer wrestling is still certainly anyone's game to win the average as Staton is just a mere three tenths behind.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Cade Staton, 3.8 seconds, $2,331; 2. Jay Williamson, 4.0, $1,748; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $1,165; 4. Justin Shaffer, 4.4, $583 Second round: 1. Grady Payne, 4.3 seconds, $2,331; 2. Jay Williamson, 4.4, $1,748; 3. Heath Thomas, 4.7, $1,165; 4. Cade Staton, 4.9, $583 Average leaders: 1. Jay Williamson, 8.4 seconds on two head; 2. Cade Staton, 8.7; 3. Justin Shaffer, 9.7; 4. J.D. Struxness, 10.1; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 13.4; 6. Heath Thomas, 17.0
Team Roping
Certainly no one can be shocked at the leaders of the team roping. Very familiar names of Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord have been the top team in both rounds and the average so far. Ranked number one in the World Standings, if this team is using the Texas Circuit Finals as preparation for the Wrangler National Finals, fans should be in for some good watching.
The duo has the Texas Circuit Championship titles wrapped up and they are making a statement with the roping show they are putting on in Waco.
Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.1 seconds, $2,331 each; 2. Jake Orman/Corey Hendrick, 4.4, $1,748; 3. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.8, $1,165; 4. Cash Duty/Dustin Davis, 4.9, $583. Second round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.6 seconds, $2,331 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.0, $1,748; 3. Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin, 4.4, $1,165; 4. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $583. Average leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 7.7 seconds on two head; 2. Jake Orman/Corey Hendrick, 9.1; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 9.3 each; 5. Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin, 9.8; 6. Tanner Tomlinson/Kaden Profili, 19.4.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Hillsdale, Wyoming cowboy Brody Cress claims Texas as his home circuit. He is obviously feelin at "home" in Waco this week where he won the first round on Lancaster & Cude's horse Total Equine Pertnear. The 8-second ride gathered 86 points and then win. Cress came back in round two and marked 83 points to take over the lead in the average.
There is still a lot of action left in the saddle bronc riding to determine who will earn the right to be at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo. come next July to represent the Texas Circuit. A quick look at the standings makes it appear that Sterling Crawley will still be the champion despite getting bucked off in the second round at Waco.
Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, on Lancaster & Cude Pro Rodeo's Total Equine Per, and Chris Williams, on Andrews Rodeo's Brutus, 86 points, $2,039 each; 3. Isaac Diaz, 82, $1,165; 4. Brandon Lansford, 81.5, $583 Second round: 1. Logan Cook, 83.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Border Town, $2,331; 2. Brody Cress, 83, $1,748; 3. Chris Williams, 80, $1,165; 4. Darcy Radel, 79.5, $583 Average leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 169 points on two head; 2. Chris Williams, 166; 3. Logan Cook, 164; 4. Isaac Diaz, 160.5; 5. Jake Finlay, 157; 6. Tom Webster, 152.5
Tie-Down Roping
The tie-down roping is being led by 19-year-old superstar Tyler Calhoun who has roped and tied two calves in a total of 17.3 seconds. The young talent split third in the first round with a 9.0 second run and then came back in round two with an 8.3 second time to win second. He leads the average by seven tenths ahead of Weldon Watson and Chris McCuision who both have stopped the clock at 18 seconds even on their two attempts.
No one can catch the man who currently holds down the number one position in the world standings of the calf roping in the Texas Circuit. Shad Mayfield will walk away the champion but the average is still certainly left to be decided with two rounds left.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. John Douch, 8.1 seconds, $2,331; 2. Clint Singleton, 8.8, $1,748; 3. (tie) Tyler Calhoun and Chris McCuistion, 9.0, $874 each Second round: 1. Blane Cox, 8.1 seconds, $2,331; 2. Tyler Calhoun, 8.3, $1,748; 3. Lane Webb, 8.4, $1,165; 4. Weldon Watson, 8.5, $583 Average leaders: 1. Tyler Calhoun, 17.3 seconds on two head; 2. (tie) Weldon Watson and Chris McCuistion, 18.0 each; 4. Clint Singleton, 18.4; 5. John Douch, 19.3; 6. Blane Cox, 19.5
Bull Riding
Jasper, Texas sent their bull rider, Cutter Kaylor to Waco and he is doing a great job representing. The 21-year-old leads the avearage after two bulls with 170 points. After scoring 79 points in round one, Kaylor came back with an incredible 91 point ride on Stockyards ProRodeo's Hard Rock for the win and a check for $2,331.
Not only did Kaylor put on an incredible show in round two, but he is the only bull rider who has successfully covered the first two bulls. Scott Wells is doing a good job of maintaining his year-end lead by winning the first round on Rafter G Rodeo's The Dark Knight. The Snyder, Texas man looks good to take home the title.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Scott Wells, 81.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's The Dark Knight, $2,331; 2. (tie) Bryce Jensen and Cutter Kaylor, 79, $1,457 each; no other qualified rides Second round: 1. Cutter Kaylor, 91 points on Stockyards ProRodeo's Hard Rock, $2,331; 2. Tristan Mize, 86.5, $1,748; 3. Hayden Ferguson, 83.5, $1,165; 4. Trey Benton III, 70, $583 Average leaders:1. Cutter Kaylor, 170 points on two head; 2. Tristan Mize, 86.5 on one head; 3. Hayden Ferguson, 83.5; 4. (tie) Scott Wells and Scott Wells, 81.5 each; 6. Cutter Kaylor, 79.
Barrel Racing
The barrel racers have been burning it up around three cans but none better than Katie Jo Halbert who leads the way. The Port Lavaca, Texas lady has turned in two solid runs to give her a slight edge over Ilyssa Riley from Hico, Texas.
Making her way back to the NFR again this year is the Texas Circuit leader, Tiany Schuster. While she has had some trouble keeping the barrels up in Waco, it looks like she will still come out as the champion for the year-end.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Kaycee Killingsworth, 15.92 seconds, $2,331; 2. Ilyssa Riley, 16.11, $1,748; 3. Oceane Veilleux, 16.14, $1,165; 4. Katie Halbert, 16.16, $583. Second round: 1. Kalli McCall, 15.73 seconds, $2,331; 2. Katie Halbert, 15.78, $1,748; 3. Ilyssa Riley, 15.89, $1,165; 4. (tie) Tillar King and Kylee Scribner, 15.93, $291 each. Average leaders: 1. Katie Jo Halbert, 31.94 seconds on two head; 2. Ilyssa Riley, 32.00; 3. Kaycee Killingsworth, 32.06; 4. Oceane Veilleux, 32.23; 5. Kylee Scribner, 32.56; 6. Sydney Graham, 33.17
Breakaway Roping
Stephenville, Texas cowgirl Cassidy Boggs has roped her way right to the top of the leaderboard in the breakaway roping. In an interesting situation, round one found the time of 2.3 to be very popular. Four cowgirls turned in times of 2.3 seconds each to split the win. Another tie of 2.0 seconds came in round two but this time just between two cowgirls. Boggs was one of them. She leads the average at 4.3 seconds on two head over Kelsie Domer who has been solid and roped her calves in a total of 4.7 seconds.
The year-end race here is certainly one of the closest we have seen. Kelsie Domer, Hali Williams and Addie Weil were all within $600 of each other coming into the finals literally making it anyone's game. Domer has the edge currently as she is the only one of the three who has roped both calves so far in Waco, but don't count the others out because in the breakaway, anything can happen!
Breakaway roping: First round: 1. (tie) Cassidy Boggs, KC-Gail Churchill, Madalyn Richards and Hali Williams, 2.3 seconds, $1,457 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Brighton Bauman and Cassidy Boggs, 2.0 seconds, $2,039 each; 3. Brooke Eddy, 2.1, $1,165; 4. Kelsie Domer, 2.2, $583. Average leaders: 1. Cassidy Boggs, 4.3 seconds on two head; 2. Kelsie Domer, 4.7; 3. Madalyn Richards, 5.0; 4. Brighton Bauman, 2.0 on one head; 5. Brooke Eddy, 2.1; 6. Cassidy Boggs, 2.3
