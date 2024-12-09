The 2024 NFR is in Full Swing, but Where Are the 2023 World Champions Now?
For the 2023 World Champions, a year has passed. Some have been able to carry the momentum of that win straight into another great National Finals Rodeo, while others may have had injuries, injured horses, and other struggles in the 2024 season.
Bareback Riding
Keenan Hayes broke records in 2023, becoming the first rookie to win the World Championship in the bareback riding. Not only did he take home the gold buckle, he won the tenth round with a 90-point ride and earned the Average title. He carried that momentum through 2024 and is back to defend his title this year. He and Rocker Steiner have been battling for the top two positions in the World, as of round two.
Steer Wrestling
Tyler Waguespack is back this year, which would not be surprising, if he had not suffered what was believed to be a season ending injury earlier this summer. He battled back and made some very timely wins in crunch time to secure his qualification. "Wag" came from behind in 2023 to win the gold buckle. It came down to the tenth round last year and he always shows up in these high pressure environments.
Team Roping
When the dust settled after the tenth round, it was Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp on top of the team roping. They earned over $150,000 each throughout those ten rounds and proved unstoppable in the T&M. The duo has picked up this year right where they left off and have already earned two round wins (out of two rounds completed!) with back to back 3.7 second runs. It is looking good for them to repeat their winning ways.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Zeke Thurston dominated at the 2023 NFR, walking away the World Champion (for the fourth time in his career), the Average Champion, and winning checks in eight of ten rounds. Thurston thrives in Las Vegas and could add his name to the history books yet again, if he claims his fifth title. The first two rounds have treated him well, so it is certainly looking good.
Tie Down Roping
Riley Webb has just caught fire in the past few years. He is the 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 World Champion, and battling to repeat that in 2024. He has won the first two rounds and is not going down without a fight, although he did not come into the NFR as the season leader.
Barrel Racing
In true rodeo fashion, it gave Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi the ride of her life in 2023 and followed it up with a challenging year in 2024. As always, Tonozzi found success on several horses this year. One of those great horses, SR Industry Titan, suffered a career ending injury during the summer. Ultimately, she finished the season no. 21 in the World Standings and roughly $34,000 short of making the finals. With over $3 million in career earnings and 17 NFR qualifications, we know she will be back in the Thomas and Mack very soon.
Bull Riding
2023 World Champion, Ky Hamilton, is not on center stage at the 2024 NFR. He was out with a shoulder injury for a time earlier this year, but came back strong through the summer. We look to see him back to full health in 2025.