The 50th Year of Canadian Finals is Just Around the Corner
The Canadian Finals Rodeo is just around the corner. Returning to Edmonton, Alberta hosted at Rogers Place October 2nd-5th, there is no better place to celebrate the 50th year of the Canadian Finals Rodeo.
Rogers Place, known for being home to the Edmonton Oilers hockey franchise, will look different next week. Instead of being an ice rink, it will be turned into a rodeo arena where athletes will come and compete for their chance at a Canadian title. With the arena sitting 18,500 fans and the Canadian Finals historically selling out in years past, these athletes will have many eyes on them as they compete at their best.
Taking the top 12 contestants in each discipline battling it out for a Canadian title with five rodeo rounds to get it done. Each contestant who qualifies for the Canadian Finals was not only in the top 12 of earnings for the 2024 season but also made their count going to 15 or more professional rodeos in Canada.
Broken up into five different performances over four days, with a matinee performance on Saturday from 11 am-1 pm, just a few hours after that concludes will be a night that changes lives. The Championship round will begin at 6:30 pm and ends with individuals getting crowned as Canadian Champions.
This will be the second year that CFR will be broadcasted for rodeo fans to enjoy, you can catch all the action on the Cowboy Channel or Cowboy Channel Plus app.
Much like NFR there are different themes for the different rounds, here are this year's themes for the Canadian Finals
Wednesday- Fringe & Turquoise
Thursday- Wear Retro
Friday- Canadian Chic
Saturday Matinee- Denim Couture
Saturday Night- Glitter and Gold
The 50th year of the Canadian Finals is sure to be special, with first-time qualifiers and veterans looking to take home a Canadian title.