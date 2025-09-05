Why Alphonso Davies Is Not Playing for Canada vs. Romania, Wales
The Canadian men’s national team play their first matches since the 2025–26 season got underway in Europe, but they won’t have Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies to call upon.
The 24-year-old left back is one of several key members missing from head coach Jesse Marsch’s squad. OGC Nice center back Moise Bombito is also out, recovering from wrist surgery, and Celtic’s Alistair Johnston won’t take part after picking up a hamstring injury during UEFA Champions League qualifying.
For Davies, the road to recovery from the injury he sustained against the U.S men’s national team at the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals in March is on track.
What Injury Does Alphonso Davies Have?
Davies suffered an ACL tear in that aforementioned game against the USMNT, which many thought would rule him out for the remainder of the year, and potentially even threaten his place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
But he recently returned to the training pitch with Bayern Munich and is back kicking balls with both feet. His return timeline was revised to the fall—far quicker than many recover from this time of injury—and he could be available for Canada’s November friendlies against Ecuador and a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
What Has Jesse Marsch Said About Alphonso Davies’ Injury?
There’s no disputing just how valuable a player Davies is to Canada manager Jesse Marsch, and it’s clear the flying fullback’s dogged mentality is pushing him closer to a return to action.
“I wouldn’t bet against Alphonso [being ready for November 13,]” Marsch told Canadian Soccer Daily's Brendan Dunlop ahead of the games against Romania and Wales—a return that would see Davies get ahead of the six to eight month recovery timeline that is usually a minimum for torn ACL sufferers.
“He’s a freak of nature in terms of his overall physicality, and so in the discussions I’ve had with him in the club in the last months, everyone says that he’s doing great and he’s meeting all the measurements and benchmarks that he needs to.”
Davies’ return to the Canadian squad would come at a critical time as they continue to prepare for their first World Cup matches on home soil, using only friendlies as preparation with no continental qualifiers or tournaments.
What’s Next for Alphonso Davies?
Davies’ eventual re-introduction to the Canadian team will also be his first since a testing situation between Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh, FC Bayern and Canada Soccer, after the Bundesliga club threatened legal action for playing Davies when he was allegedly not fully fit.
“Obviously, there’s major disappointment in not being available, but there’s always benefits to having a little bit of time to reflect on your personal life, your professional life, to reshape your mentality for what it’s going to take to be successful,” Marsch continued. “Alphonso has missed playing football. He’s missed being on the pitch. He’s been able to dedicate himself to his personal life in a different way.”
Between the September friendlies and November’s window, the Canadian squad will also play Australia in Montréal and Colombia in New Jersey in October.
At club level, Bayern Munich are back in full swing, competing in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal, and their Champions League league phase campaign starts against Chelsea on Sept. 17. Davies may be able to participate from Matchday 5 onwards, when Bayern travel to north London to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.