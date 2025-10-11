‘Real Energy’—Jesse Marsch Reveals Canadian PM Influence, Team Hailed for ‘Fight’
In the moments after Canada’s men’s national team fell 1–0 to Australia on Friday night in Montreal, Jesse Marsch didn’t need to say much to the players in the locker room—he had Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to turn to.
Carney spoke to the players alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The two attended a 2026 FIFA World Cup photo opportunity in Ottawa, as Canada prepares to host the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico.
Afterwards, they travelled to Montreal to watch the match in a suite flanked by CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo.
“You are going to transform this country, and we’re going to transform this country through the process of doing it, we’re bringing it home,” Carney said to the squad. “We’re going to do it in partnership...this is soccer, it’s unified, showing the world what Canada is, the kind of people we are.”
Marsch Embraces Canadian Eyes
For Marsch, an American, who has criticized his own government and President Donald Trump, having the Prime Minister was invaluable, as Canada builds towards the World Cup.
“[Carney] came in with real positivity, and there was real energy to have him there from the guys in our team, I just tried to say to him that we were really thankful that he was there,” Marsch said. “He should be really proud of this team, and he should be really proud of the character of the men in the team, and he should be really proud of how this team represents the nation.
“It was an honor for me as the national team coach to have the Prime Minister and the head of FIFA there. We're going to take that with us, put it in our back pocket, and make sure we do everything we can to make this country proud next summer.”
The Canadian team, composed of several first and second-generation immigrants, reflects Canada’s multicultural landscape, which has helped bring a global flavor to the sport in the country and is a factor Marsch has praised since taking over in 2024.
Liberian-born Alphonso Davies wasn’t in the squad due to injury, but is among the few who have harrowing stories of escaping war zones before moving to Canada and embracing the nation.
Most others have strong connections with their heritage, such as midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who draped himself in a Colombian flag after Canada clinched 2022 World Cup qualification.
“One of the things that I’ve enjoyed the most about our team is that they exemplify this as human beings and as a team," Marsch said in March ahead of the Concacaf Nations League, the last time before Friday that Canada lost a game within 90 minutes.
“They’re almost all first and second-generation Canadians coming from different heritages and cultures, but they are incredibly proud to be Canadian, to represent their country, to give everything to each other and the love that they have for each other and playing for their country."
Adding Friday: “I think that there is a general sense in everybody that sees this team, that is around this team, that it’s a special group, that the group has big potential.”
Carney Praises Marsch's Tactics: 'We're Attacking'
Carney, whose attendance at the match brought an elevated police presence, has been a devout soccer fan for years. The former head of the Bank of England supports Premier League side Everton and has mentioned cousins in Liverpool, but has kept a keen eye on the Canadian squad, even well before seeking office.
He also became the second consecutive Prime Minister to visit the Canadian squad. His predecessor, Justin Trudeau, attended a training session in Edmonton in 2021 during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which was the nation’s first men’s World Cup in 36 years.
“You see the fight in this team and the talent, the Aussies scored against the run of play, but let’s be clear, we had a lot of chances at the end. It’s encouraging,” Carney told TSN after the match. “When you think about the depth of this squad, you think what Jesse Marsch’s doing with them, we’re positive, we’re attacking, and it’s a very different football team.
“In 1986, when we were first in the World Cup, head coach Tony Waiters had a system, but it was a defensive system; but now we’ve got everything, so it’s super exciting. The point of this match is preparation, and we're ready.”
Canada has only ever scored one goal at a men’s World Cup and has lost each of the six games it has played, but will hope for better results as a first-time host. The first game is set for Toronto on June 12, before the team moves to Vancouver for its remaining group stage matches, and potential Round of 32 and Round of 16 games, should they top their group.
“What it’s like when the World Cup is on...you see the whole mosaic that is our country. You know, almost all of us are from somewhere else,” Carney added. “This is going to be the best of Canada, and I mean, there are three hosts, we’re all equal, but I think we’re going to be the best hosts of this World Cup.”