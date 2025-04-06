The American Rodeo: Format, Where to Watch, and What to Expect
What is the American Rodeo?
The American Rodeo is one of the most anticipated events of the entire year for fans and contestants, alike. With a unique format that embraces non-professional athletes, the event boasts a huge payout. The best rodeo competitors from the professional level go head-to-head with "Contenders." The top five from the 2024 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings are invited to the event, where they will compete against the Contenders.
The Contenders qualified through regional events and had to finish in the top five of their Regional Contender Tournament Finals to move on to the American Rodeo. The qualifying system is open to anyone, so retired professional cowboys like Luke Branquinho (steer wrestling) and Kaycee Field (bareback riding) punched their ticket through that opportunity. While the PRCA and WPRA require their members to be 18 years old, contestants of any age can compete in the American. In the barrel racing, male riders are allowed to compete alongside the women.
Celebrating the diversity of our sport, the 2025 American Rodeo will have competitors ranging from 11-year-old Dusky Lynn Hall to 2024 WPRA World Champion Kassie Mowry battling it out in the same event (barrel racing). One thing the Contenders are eligible for that the invitees are not? The $1 million bonus. In 2024, we saw futurity trainer Brandon Cullins take home that $1 million prize in the barrel racing.
Format
On Friday, the Contenders and Invitees will go head-to-head for the first time of the competition, so far. With fifteen Contenders and five Invitees in each event, the top ten will move on to the Finals on Saturday. The top four from the Finals will compete one more time, in the Championship Round. The $100,000 winner is determined in this clean slate round.
When and Where
Held April 11-12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and presented by Teton Ridge, there is more to The American than rodeo. Headliners Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, and special guest Ella Langley will bring musical performances that light up Globe Life Field.
How to Watch
On Friday, April 11, the American Contender Finals will air on FS2 at 8:30 PM. The Bailey Zimmerman concert will follow this performance. For the live audience, doors open at 6 PM CST and the event begins at 7:15 PM CST.
It all comes down to to Saturday, when the Round of 10 kicks of at 1 PM on FS1. People attending can look forward to the doors opening at 11 AM CST and the final round begins at 11:45 AM CST, followed by the Riley Green and Ella Langley concert. The American Rodeo Championship (4 PM CST) will be on FOX at 5 PM.