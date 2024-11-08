The Girls Just Wanna Have Some Fun in Waco: WPRA World Finals Overview
Next to the National Finals Rodeo, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Finals is the biggest event of the year for the women of the WPRA. At the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, November 7-10, the WPRA World Finals will determine all but two of the World Champions in Women's Professional Rodeo. The barrel racing and breakaway roping will be determined at the NFR, but the remaining titles will be determined this weekend.
We will be tracking this event through the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned for further coverage.
Huge Payouts
The Cardholders Only Race has $15,000 added and racers will be vying for the top two spots, as the race is a 2025 Rodeo Houston qualifier. WPRA members must hold their full card to enter this race.
For those who do not yet have their WPRA card (members must win $1,000 on their permit and purchase their card), the Permit Only Race has $5,000 added.
The Junior 4D has $1,000 added.
The aged events also have substantial added money - the futurity boasts $5,000 added and $7,500 in the derby.
Elite Barrel Racing is also teaming up with the WPRA for the event, with $2,500 added to a 4D race on Thursday, $5,000 on Friday, $20,000 on Saturday, and $5,000 on Sunday. On Saturday, there are also sidepots from the TQHA and for Texas born horses.
In the roping, there is also substantial money up for grabs. The event is a 2025 Rodeo Houston and Fort Worth qualifier, as well as an American Contender Tournament qualifier.
The Breakaway has $8,000 added, the Permit Breakaway has $2,500 added. The Heading and Heeling each have $8,000 added. There is $5,000 added to the Tie-Down and $3,500 for an All Around Bonus.
There are sidepots in the roping as well, including a $500 Gold Card Sidepot, $500 Divisional Circuit Sidepot, $500 Troxel Helmet Incentive, and $8,000 in PESI Bonus Money.
Schedule
The barrel racing events will be held in the coliseum arena.
Thursday, November 7
During the day, futurity and derby riders will check in and exhibitions will run until 3 PM.
6 PM 4D Elite Warm Up Race
Friday, November 8
8 AM 1st Round WPRA Derby
9 AM 1st Round WPRA Futurity
10 AM 1st Round WPRA Permit Race
11:30 AM 1st Round WPRA Card Holder Race
3 PM 5D Elite Main Race 1
Saturday, November 9
8 AM 2nd Round WPRA Derby
9 AM 2nd Round WPRA Futurity
10 AM 2nd Round WPRA Permit Race
11:30 AM 2nd Round WPRA Card Holder Race
2:30 PM 2nd Round Junior Race
3 PM 5D TQHA Elite Main Race 2
Sunday, November 10
8 AM 2nd Round Junior Race
9 AM Short Round Permit Race
10 AM Short Round Card Holder Race
11:30 AM 5D Elite Main Race 3
Roping Events - Pavilion Arena
Thursday, November 7
1 PM - Roping Round 1 (Slack) team roping, tie down, permit breakaway, breakaway
7 PM Roping Round 1 (Performance)
Friday, November 8
1 PM Roping Round 2 (Slack) team roping, tie down, permit breakaway, breakaway
7 PM Roping Round 2 Performance
Saturday, November 9
8 AM Roping Round 3 (Slack) team roping, tie down, breakaway
2 PM Roping Round 2 (Performance) team roping, all around barrels, tie down, breakaway roping