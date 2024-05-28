Rodeo Daily

The Megeds Dominate in Charity Match Against Pruitt and Lowman

Pruitt and Lowman take on the Megeds in a head-to-head match hosted by the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association.

Madison Richmann

On May 25, the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association (CSHSRA) hosted the second annual Celebrity Match Competition at their state finals. Some of the best barrel racers, breakaway ropers and tie-down ropers out there traveled to Craig, Colo., for this event where, uniquely, they were guaranteed a paycheck for just showing up. The JoyForWard Foundation has sponsored and made this event possible for both years.

For the youth contestants and their families at their state finals, this is a highlight of the week. Contestants get to watch their idols compete in the same arena where they are battling for state titles and national qualifications themselves on the same weekend. Not only that but for these kids, meeting their role models, who are professional athletes, is often a spark of inspiration and admiration.

In the cold, windy, and rainy conditions of Crag, Colo., these professional rodeo athletes put on a show. Barrel racers Lisa Lockhart and Fallon Taylor went head-to-head once again this year. Their back-and-forth battle continues. In the calf roping events, power couple Haven and Shelby Meged teamed up against two other National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Qualifiers, Danielle Lowman and Riley Pruitt.

Shelby and Haven Meged are undoubtedly some of the best in the game. Both of them are world champions, multiple NFR qualifiers, and have many other accolades, titles and records to their name. Together, they have built a program, training some of the best equine athletes in the world of calf roping. The two went head to head against some fierce competition. Riley Pruitt is a two-time NFR qualifier himself. Danielle Lowman, dubbed the "Texas Swing Queen," is a two-time NFBR qualifier and has broken records across the country this year.

The event was a 6-head average between the ropers. In the breakaway roping, after a couple of broken barrers, and a few misses along the way, Shelby came out with the fastest time on 6 head. In the tie-down roping, Meged and Pruitt stayed very consistent. When Haven had a slip-up and missed one of his calves, it was the perfect opportunity for Riley to skip ahead. Riley roped all six calves and came out as the tie-down roping winner. When the times were added together for the teams, Shelby and Haven's time topped Danielle and Riley's. The Megeds took home $11,000, while Lowman and Pruitt split $10,000.

To learn more about the history of this event read the story here.

