The Patriot Event Las Vegas: Open Barrel Races and Horseman's Park Events
The Patriot holds events throughout the United States for contestants to qualify for main events, as well as this large open event in Las Vegas. It was held in conjunction with Hooey JR Patriot events, which are for youth competitors.
Patriot Events - Plaza
Starting December 5-7 at the Plaza Core Arena, there was an Open 4D Barrel Race with $10,000 added. With a $750 entry fee, there were five sections for runners to choose from. It was 80% payback, with a maximum of 650 entries. There was also a $1,000 added Open 3D poles on December 7. This had a $150 entry fee and 75% payback.
Open 4D Barrel Racing
Katie Kirila won the 1D for $5,236 aboard ChicsMerada with a 14.873. Carsyn Holbrook rode DonnyJo to the 2D win for $4,488 with their 15.415. Winning the 3D for $2,992 was Shawna Letcher aboard Famously Nosey with a 15.951. LouAnn Pareo won the 4D for $2,244 riding Laredo with a 16.402.
Open 3D Pole Bending
Sadie Hotlzer ran a 20.161 aboard Q The Lights for a $1,063 victory in the 1D. LouAnn Paredo and Laredo ran a 21.215 for a $638 win in the 2D. Ava Both and A Lotta Lena Jackpot earned the 3D win and $425 with a 22.572.
Patriot Event - Horseman's Park
The Patriot Open 5D Barrel Race at Horseman's Park was held December 9-10. With $6,000 added, it had 75% payback and a $150 entry fee. There were four sections to choose from. There was also a 19 and Under Barrel Race and Pole Bending held on December 9.
Open 5D Barrel Race
Winning the 1D was Maggie Poloncic aboard Aint Seen Me Yet with a 14.894 (the only 14-second-run of the day) for a $2,088 victory. They also won the Adult Incentive sidepot. Dawn Halstead and Miss QuickNic ran a 15.406 for $1,740 and the 2D win. Tilly Jenski and TellerINeedTequila earned $1,392 for the 3D win with their 15.902. Maggie Peacock and Sunfrosted Shortcake ran a 16.402, good for the 4D win and $1,044. Winning the 5D was Wren Leonard aboard Gracie with a 16.935 for $696.
19 and Under
Barrel Racing
Jaylee McGill and Brittany took the win with a 15.912 for $540.
Pole Bending
DJ Birdsong and Lickety Split Cash won $360 with their 21.636.
Tie Down Roping
15 and Under
Mannie Mulrony won the fast time and Kreed Kasun won the average.
19 And Under
Cutter Pareo won $805 and the average on 3 with a 33.57.
Goat Tying
15 And Under
Kashlyn Mcintyre won the average with an 11.17 on three head for $580.
19 And Under
KylieAnn Behrendt won the fast time and Lukayzee Brink won the average.
Breakaway
12 And Under
Cutter Enlow won the average on three head with a 12.6 for $630.
15 And Under
Avery Savoie won $510 for the average on three head with a 5.10
19 And Under
Kenna Thomas won the average on three head with a 9.69 for $700. Abby McCreary won the average on three head with a 10.48 for $775.
Team Roping
Bronc Evans and Hagen Wright won $552 with a 12.28 in the average at the Open Hooey JR Patriot Semi Finals.
Colton and Cooper Charleston won $1,142 for a 17.03 in the average of the 10.5 Hooey JR Patriot Semi Finals.